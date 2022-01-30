Dwayne Johnson’s Highest-Grossing Movie May Surprise You: Here’s How Much It Made

Dwayne Johnson has cranked out hit after box office hit in recent years. But which of his films has earned the most money?

Some fans might think it’s “Red Notice,” the Netflix film that Dwayne Johnson starred in this past November. And while “Red Notice” did break several records for the streaming service, it’s hard to quantify exactly how much money the movie made (not to mention it cost over $200 million just to make it).

Other Johnson fans might wonder if one of the “Jumanji” movies or Disney’s “Moana” broke the box office the most. But they’d be wrong. In fact, the film that earned over $1.5 billion in domestic and global sales was “Furious 7.”

That’s right. The “Fast & Furious” franchise struck gold with this 2015 hit. And the most ironic part is, Dwayne Johnson’s character Luke Hobbs isn’t even the main focus of the film. He’s more of a supporting character for Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

According to Looper, “Furious 7” has remained the highest-grossing movie of Johnson’s career even seven years later. In fact, at $1.5 billion, it’s actually the 10th highest-grossing movie of all time. It’s up there with various “Avengers” and “Star Wars” movies, as well as “Avatar” and “Titanic.”

And if you look at the Top 10 highest-grossing Dwayne Johnson movies, “Fast & Furious” films make up five of those ten. So clearly, the franchise is doing something right in the box office.

Dwayne Johnson Teases ‘Big Surprise’ For Upcoming Super Bowl

We’re just two short weeks away from the 2022 Super Bowl, and we’ve got some good news for Dwayne Johnson fans. The actor and entrepreneur revealed that he filmed something for the upcoming Super Bowl that airs on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Johnson took to Instagram to share some slick photos from filming for the surprise event. He rocks (pun intended) an all-black outfit and poses both seriously and goofily.

“Very cool and big surprise I filmed for SUPER BOWL SUNDAY,” Dwayne Johnson wrote in the caption. “My playing in the @NFL & Super Bowl dreams never came true. I may have failed, BUT I get lucky and win every time I can live vicariously thru the players living out THEIR DREAMS when they take the field.”

Johnson concluded the caption with, “Dreams ain’t just for dreamers…Bring on the Super Bowl.”

Though Johnson never revealed what exactly he filmed for the Super Bowl, many fans have speculations. Some think he did a commercial for his energy drink brand, ZOA. That would make a lot of sense, given the rising popularity of his drink and the attention a Super Bowl commercial would bring it.

But based on his outfit and caption, there’s a possibility that he might be participating in the Super Bowl Half Time Show too. This year, five R&B singers and rappers will take the stage. We’ll see performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

Johnson, in collaboration with rapper Tech N9ne, just released his own rap song recently. Could he be making a cameo during the show featuring his new rap? Guess we’ll have to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to know for sure.