Dwayne Johnson Hints at Return to the WWE for WrestleMania 39￼￼￼￼

Nearly a decade after officially leaving the WWE, Dwayne Johnson hints at the return to the wrestling world for WrestleMania 39.

According to Fox News, Johnson is rumored to go up against his cousin Roman Reigns during WrestleMania 39. The Rock’s return to WWE has been a key topic in the wrestling gossip for the weeks leading up to the big event. However, during the first night of WrestleMania 39, Johnson hinted towards a possible confrontation with Reigns as well as the rest of The Bloodline faction in a tweet.

“I gotta tell you, I’m so excited for not only all the matches but especially the main event with my cousin, Roman Reigns, the Universal champion,” Dwayne Johnson said in the tweet. “To my family, the entire Bloodline, Jey, Jimmy, Solo, we’re so proud of you guys. Kick ass, electrify SoFi Stadium, do what you do. It is in our blood and, who knows, maybe just maybe down the road, I’ll see you in person,” Johnson declared and raised the “The People’s Eyebrow briefly. “I’ll just leave it at that.”

Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE & @WWENXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun.

~ People’s Champ 💪🏾#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/J88VExgwy7 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 2, 2023

Johnson has previously hinted about his potential WWE return over the years. In November 2021 Reigns spoke to Jimmy Fallon about The Rock coming back to the ring. “I don’t know what if he wants it,” Reigns admitted. “That’s kind of something we do in our family as far as sports entertainment, professional wrestling, WWE. This is our platform. This is our family business.”

Resigns will be going up against Cody Phones during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Sunday (April 2nd).

Dwayne Johnson First Hinted About A WWE Return Last Fall

During an interview with E! News’ The Rundown, Dwayne Johnson spoke about potentially returning to the WWE with a WrestleMania appearance. “Who is head of the table?” the wrestler-turned-actor said. “Without saying any names. You’re looking into his eyes right now.”

when asked about challenging Reigns at the big wrestling event, Johnson stated with a laugh, “I am not confirming that at all. No, I am not. Though I’m gonna get a text from him after he watches this.”

Dwayne Johnson also said that he’s still in contact with WWE members and doesn’t seem ready to leave the wrestling organization fully. “I love the idea of a WrestleMania. I’m close to a lot of people there but very close to one in particular, who we’ve talked about this. So I like it. There’s so many other variables that have to come into play.”

Johnson went on to add that he’s still a WWE fan because he’s a promoter at heart. “I’m a fan of promoting an event and what could that be? So I love WrestleMania and I love that world.”