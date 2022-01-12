Dwayne Johnson’s Latest Smash-Hit Netflix Movie ‘Red Notice’ Is Getting Two Sequels

Dwayne Johnson’s latest hit Netflix movie, Red Notice is getting two follow-up films. The film starred Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson. The comedic spy thriller was a big hit amongst viewers, and Netflix has decided it’s time for more.

Red Notice quietly became the platform’s most-watched movie of all time, so the move from Netflix makes sense. According to Variety, director Director Rawson Marshall Thurber will stay on, and production plans to shoot the two sequels back to back.

Deadline notes that these back-to-back shoots show confidence in the commercial success of the next two Red Notice films.

But it’ll be a while until you get the next Red Notice film. The production company plans on filming at the beginning of 2023. This is due to the busy schedules of all three main actors involved. Thurber is now working on the screenplays for both films.

Everyone in the film is reportedly expecting a big payday from these sequels. Gadot and Johnson both received a huge reported payment from the first Red Notice, earning $20 million a piece for their work.

Red Notice was produced by Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Danny Garcia, Beau Flynn, and Scott Sheldon. All producers are expected to make returns as well.

‘Red Notice’ Was a Smash Hit for Netflix, But Critics Don’t Seem to Understand Why

Red Notice follows an FBI Agent (Dwayne Johnson) who has no choice but to team up with an art thief (Ryan Reynolds). They set out to catch a notorious criminal (Gal Gadot). Oddly, there’s a pretty massive discrepancy between the critical reception of the film and the sheer amount of viewers it received.

Red Notice only received a 26% average on rotten tomatoes. Yet it somehow clocked a shocking 328.8 million viewing hours, beating out the more critically acclaimed Bird Box.

A Variety review for the film notes its entertainment value, even if there are some head-scratching plot holes.

“Though the movie relies a bit too much on cumbersome exposition, it moves quickly enough that most audiences won’t stumble into — or even stop to question — the plot’s many holes,” Critic Peter Debruge wrote. “Like a skilled con artist, the movie steals your time, but leaves you feeling like you got the more advantageous end of the deal.”

But despite some of the more scathing notes from critics, plenty of people seem to have enjoyed the film. Or at least, plenty tuned in to see what it was about. It also points to the appeal of the actors and the heist film genre.

Whatever you thought of the first Red Notice, the sequel starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson is on its way. Outsider will keep you updated as more information becomes available.