Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About All the Injuries He’s Sustained Over the Years

Between being a Hollywood superstar, the main event in the WWE, and a former college football player, Dwayne Johnson has had his fair share of injuries.

That’s right, Outsiders. Dwayne Johnson — the man known as “The Rock” — has an incredibly extensive list of injuries. As a matter of fact, there are very few actors out there, if any at all, who have had a more physically exhaustive path to success than he has.

You may recall that at one point in time, Dwayne Johnson was playing defensive line for the University of Miami. After that, he went on to become the WWE’s top wrestler. He held that position for many years before making the jump to the big screen. But all of that competition on the field, and all of the training leading up to big games and big matches, took a toll on his body.

Johnson recently spoke with Cinema Blend where he discussed the kind of injuries he has suffered over the years. He also talked about the mental challenges that come with overcoming injuries, along with staying motivated to hit the gym.

“I’m still overcoming mental adversity, to be honest. That never ends,” he said. “I’ve sustained a number of injuries over the years that have been difficult to overcome, but I’m lucky that I’ve never been injured in the gym. I was brought up to train hard and train smart. But that didn’t protect me when I was out on the field competing or in the wrestling ring.”

Dwayne Johnson Provides Us With All of the Motivation We Need

Train hard and train smart. It seems like “The Rock” has done plenty of that throughout his career, and he’s still doing it now at 49 years old. But if you read off all of the serious injuries he’s sustained over the years, it makes you wonder how he manages to keep going.

“I’ve had five knee surgeries, a torn Achilles,” he admitted. “I had to be sewn back together. The top of my quad was torn from my pelvis. I had a whole bunch of s—t happen.”

Johnson really is one of the most motivational celebrities out there. There’s no question about that. He has been faced with adversity and he’s experienced wild success. He has faced the lowest of lows and the highest of highs. But he pushes through to better himself each and every day.

“The other major adversity has just been fatigue, which can get us all. I know it gets me, and sometimes the last thing you want to do is go to the gym. But when you’re able to push yourself and you fight past that fatigue — that’s when you can find greatness.”