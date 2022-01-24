Dwayne Johnson Foolishly Plays Adorable Guessing Game with ‘Little Tornado’

When wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson plays an adorable guessing game with his “Little Tornado,” something foolish is bound to happen.

Six-year-old daughter Jasmine Johnson has the last laugh playing her favorite game of “Daddy Close Your Eyes” recently. All those giggles turn into smeared peanut butter on his face.

Afterward, Johnson adds, “what a fool I am” by playing the game. Wink, wink.

Johnson has three daughters, with one that’s already a teenager. His two younger daughters are under the age of 10, so he’s getting in as much time with them as he can. And if it means playing a game with peanut butter in his face, so be it.

He closes out the Instagram caption, saying, “one day they’ll be grown & gone, and smashing the [email protected]*t outta daddy’s face with peanut butter is the last thing they’ll want to do – so while they still love hanging out with daddy ~ bring on the peanut butter!!)

Dwayne Johnson’s Huge UFC Deal

Johnson and UFC dropped a major announcement before Saturday night’s UFC 270 event. The Project Rock brand is now the official footwear partner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The multi-year deal will be the official footwear supplier to every fighter and their team. Project Rock will also put together the UFC Fight Kits. Those kits include what fighters will wear during official UFC Fight Week activity, including workouts, weigh-ins, and other events.

Johnson thanked the UFC and called the deal “historic.” The entrepreneur said he was excited to be a “very small part” of each UFC fighter’s career.

“INCREDIBLE response to today’s historic @projectrock @ufc news. We are now the OFFICIAL GLOBAL FOOTWEAR of the UFC,” Dwayne Johnson captioned his Instagram post. “Thank you, MMA community, fans, and the UFC for the amazing support & positive energy for our new partnership.”

According to Yahoo!, the partnership will bring more awareness and visibility to Johnson’s brand through UFC’s global presence. Consumers can purchase items from the clothing line online and in select stores later this year.

According to MMA Weekly, Reebok’s clothing deal with the UFC expired last year. However, the shoe deal just ended last week.

Footwear apparel giant Under Armour teamed up with Johnson to create his Project Rock line in 2017.

Johnson’s A Big ZZ Top Fan?

The actor had ZZ Top’s “Jesus Just Left Chicago” playing in the background for this “Daddy Close Your Eyes” game.

The 49-year actor also has a great workout regimen, and he’s probably got a few songs he listens to while pumping iron.

The song seems to be a favorite of Johnson’s. He included it on a Spotify playlist called “Dwayne Johnson’s Iron Paradise Tour Playlist” back in May. The playlist with over 405,000 likes also has its signature hit “LaGrange” on it.