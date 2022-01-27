Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Secret to Success

Dwayne Johnson reveals some top secret advice for us to take in.

Between being an American actor, businessman, and a former professional wrestler, Dwayne Johnson has a ton of advice.

That’s right, Outsiders. The man also known as “The Rock” recently revealed his secret to success. As a matter of fact, there are very few actors out there who have had the same amount of luck in the industry.

At one point in time, Dwayne Johnson was cut from the Canadian Football League when he was 23-years-old. This resulted in him only having seven bucks in his account, which inspired the name of his company (Seven Bucks Productions). Soon after, he decided to pursue a career in wrestling since football didn’t work out. According to Up Worthy, he became one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE history in no time.

Afterward, he decided to give acting a shot. It certainly went well for him because he starred in some of the most-watched films. From then on, his net worth skyrocketed.

Additionally, his family inspired his journey in wrestling, especially his father. In a past interview, Dwayne Johnson mentioned how hard he had to work on and off the season.

“The strength to leave it all in the ring, whether I was wrestling in flea markets or sold-out stadiums,” according to Up Worthy.

In his recent Instagram post, Johnson revealed one simple phrase that reminds him to keep going, no matter how difficult something is. And that short quote is, “I get to” instead of “I have to.”

At the end of the day, if you keep telling yourself you have to do something, you’re going to continue being miserable with it. So, it’s important to be positive and love what you’re doing.

Dwayne Johnson Inspires Fans on His Social Media Pages

We know that Dwayne Johnson is huge on inspiring others to never give up, especially with their mental health. With that said, he shared an inspirational post with his Instagram followers.

In the caption of the post, The Rock said, “Good morning. Just saw a great post from my brother @gypsyking01 about getting past the pain of something and how that leads to greatness. “Pain is temporary and greatness lasts forever.” Whether it’s physical or mental, if we can just stay strong through that “pain threshold,” on the other side of that pain is the good shit. The greatness. We all go thru pain. Work to get past that threshold. Progress is on the other side. Have a productive day.”

Check out his inspiring message here:

You heard the man! If you can get passed that threshold that’s holding you back, you’ll get to your greatness in no time. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s take his secret to success and keep working on ourselves!