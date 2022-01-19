Dwayne Johnson Sets the Record Straight Giant T-Rex Skull ‘Stan’ Seen on Manningcast

The beautiful Dwayne Johnson has a few things to say about a giant T-rex skull.

In a recent post to the actor’s Instagram, the Jungle Cruise actor tells his fans the truth about the giant dinosaur skull that stole the show on the Manningcast.

“After my LIVE interview on last night’s #ManningCast on @NFL’s Monday Night Football, there’s been tons of worldwide speculation in the world of science ~ that I am the “mystery buyer” of the original T-REX skull, known as STAN.

“I am not the mystery buyer. In my home office, this is my REPLICA CAST of STAN that I had made and purchased from my friends at The Black Hills Institute of Geological Research and Paleontological Excavations.”

After sharing a picture of the makers or the replica, Johnson then goes on to discuss the significance of the real dinosaur skull.

“In science, this T-REX skull is considered to be the most perfectly preserved skull ever found. Bones of this beautiful beast were perfectly pristine.”

After finishing his post, Johnson wraps up his speech.

“Well fans, now you know! The former wrestler goes on to discuss the original skull and to remind us that Stan is “a f–king bad ass.”

Yes, Dwayne Johnson. Yes, you are.

Dwayne Johnson Shares Picture of His Saturday Night with His ‘Little Mermaid’

On Saturday, January 15th, Dwayne Johnson shares a picture of him relaxing with his daughter while watching Karma’s World. He stated, “Daddy and his Lil [mermaid] doing everything she can to stay up past 10 pm. Enjoying some of our favorite Saturday night shows.”

Johnson also congratulated his friend Ludacris on his work on Karma’s World. “I know how much work and love you’ve devoted to this and it’s great to see it pay off,” he says.

He praised the Netflix animated series for getting picked up for a second season and being in the top 10 last year.

“My girls love the show and I highly recommend the series for families out there. And I also love that my daughters are seeing a representation of color on the screen. From Moana to Raya to Karma. Proud of you Luda. Keep expanding.”

Ludacris responded on Instagram to thank Johnson for his support. “Season 2 Cat is Out Of The Bag! Thank You, My Brother!”

As many know, Johnson and the rapper worked alongside each other in the Fast & Furious franchise. Together, they stared in Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and Hobbs & Shaw.

Beginning in 2001, the franchise is a series of action films that are concerned with illegal street racing, heists, spies, and family. The series was a commercial success and became Universal’s biggest franchise.