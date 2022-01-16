Dwayne Johnson Shares Snap of Saturday Night with His ‘Little Mermaid’

On Saturday (January 15th), Jungle Cruise star Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram account to share a snapshot of him spending time with his “Little Mermaid” and watching Karma’s World.

Speaking about his eventful evening, Dwayne Johnson declared, “Daddy and his lil [mermaid] doing everything she can to stay up past 10 pm. Enjoying some of our favorite Saturday night shows.”

Johnson also congratulated his “brother” Ludacris on his work on Karma’s World. “I know how much work and love you’ve devoted to this and it’s great to see it pay off.”

The wrestler-turned-actor went on to praise Karma’s World for being in the top 10 around in 2021 and congratulated the series for its second season. “My girls love the show and I highly recommend the series for families out there. And I also love that my daughters are seeing representation of color on the screen. From Moana to Raya to Karma. Proud of you Luda. Keep expanding.”

Ludacris then took to Instagram to thank Johnson for his support. “Season 2 Cat is Out Of The Bag! Thank You My Brother!”

John Cena Shares His Thoughts About the Feud Between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

Last week, WWE star and actor John Cena made an appearance on Pardon My Take where he shared his thoughts about the feud between Fast & Furious co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. “I don’t think that story is about taking sides,” Cena proclaimed. “That story about hearing everybody’s perspective.”

Cena also stated that the is a story where fans hope both Dwayne Johnson and Diesel can get a last run in the Fast & Furious franchise. “I’d love the franchise to get together for this last run. I hope they call me to be in it. But when someone says professional, they want to go in another direction, if you say anything other than, ‘okay,’ it’s their professional opinion to make the choice that they want.”

Cena then explained that he thinks Diesel and Johnson’s perspective about the situation has a lot of “gravity and honesty.” He also believes that everyone should stop taking sides and just listen to everyone. “These are two amazingly successful superstars. People who have crafted their own existence and are globally adored.”

The comments by Cena come just a couple of months after Diesel spoke about how he wanted to get many cast members back for the final Fast & Furious film. He even pleaded for Dwayne Johnson to also come back and reprise his role in the franchise. Johnson and Diesel had a now-infamous fallout a few years ago that resulted in Johnson no longer wanting to be in the Fast & Furious films.