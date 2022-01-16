Dwayne Johnson Shares Touching Tribute to Father on Second Anniversary of His Death

Dwayne Johnson is going through a difficult couple of days as he reflects on the second anniversary of his father’s death. However, he’s also trying to make it as loving and celebratory as possible.

He shared his thoughts and feelings in a recent Instagram post.

“Cheers to you, ‘Soulman’ RIP Love u dad and I’ll see you down the road. The show must go on…” he wrote with an intimate video message. In a nearly six-minute-long video, Johnson shares that his dad was on his mind all day. He had a busy day of production that day. However, in the back of his mind, all things related to his dad continued to surge.

“I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye and I wish I did. I really do … was thinking about my dad all day today,” Johnson said.

Dwayne Johnson Shares Moment He Heard Dad Passed Away

He also went on to share the day his father died and what that looked like and felt like for him. He shared that he was shooting on the very first day of production for “Red Notice.” This is his most recent film with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot that has become the most-watched Netflix movie of all time. Johnson ends up sitting stunned in his truck at work, unsure of what his next move is. Should he call family members, or should he get to work?

“I’m sitting there in my truck for what feels like an eternity … I heard a voice. As crazy as it sounds, I heard a voice in my head and the voice said, ‘The show must go on.’ Now, with my dad, anytime somebody died he would of course say ‘That’s too bad I’m so sorry.’ Within seconds he would always say, ‘But hey, the show must go on,'” Johnson shared.

At the end of the video, he decided to take a shot of his Teremana tequila in honor of his father, the “Soulman.”

Johnson Complicated Relationship with Father

Dwayne Johnson said he spent the day reflecting on all the good and bad related to his father. He opened up and shared that he had a bit of a complicated relationship with his old man.

“[The] relationship that I had with my dad was incredibly complicated — that was fueled by tough love … My dad was kicked out of his house at 13 and he was homeless, so that then shaped the man who then raised me,” Johnson shared, according to People.

Dwayne Johnson reflected on these moments in the TV show about his upbringing, “Young Rock.” He said it wasn’t easy to relive some moments, but it was an integral part of his childhood.