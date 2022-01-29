Dwayne Johnson Teases ‘Big Surprise’ He Filmed for Super Bowl Sunday

Dwayne Johnson is getting psyched for the upcoming Super Bowl festivities. The Super Bowl LVI will be on February 13, starting at 5:30 p.m. CT.

The game will be played in the Los Angeles area for the first time since 1993. As of now, we still don’t know who will go head-to-head for the future game. Meanwhile, Super Bowls have a tendency to bring back just a little bit of a sad reminder for Dwayne Johnson.

He recently told his fans that he filmed something special for Super Bowl Sunday. He didn’t quite reveal what that is as of now. At the same time, he spoke about his connection to football and Super Bowls.

“Very cool and big surprise I filmed for SUPER BOWL SUNDAY. My playing in the @NFL & Super Bowl dreams never came true. I may have failed, BUT I get lucky and win every time I can live vicariously thru the players living out THEIR DREAMS when they take the field. Dreams ain’t just for dreamers… Bring on the Super Bowl,” he wrote on Instagram. He also shared a couple of photos of himself in front of the camera. He’s surrounded by some bright lighting and is in a sleek all-black outfit.

As for what he’s filming, it’s likely something related to his Zoa energy drink brand. The entrepreneur spoke about the fact that there would be a commercial for the brand during the Super Bowl. This is likely what he is busy filming.

“Our goal was to deliver a ZOA commercial on game day that was DISRUPTIVE & AUTHENTIC. So we filmed, exactly how we train – disruptive & authentic,” he wrote on Instagram. There is the chance that it could be something else and he would have two Super Bowl appearances this year.

He also has several projects in post-production or that have been recently announced. That includes “DC League of Super-Pets,” “Black Adam,” “The King,” “San Andreas 2,” “Doc Savage,” and “Big Trouble in Little China.”

Many people know Johnson from his career as a wrestler, especially since he still goes by “The Rock.”

What some might not know is that Johnson also played football. He started playing at Freedom High in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Johnson would later get a scholarship to play at the University of Miami. He played as a defensive tackle for the school from 1991 to 1994. According to Sportskeeda, he won a ring for the Hurricanes and some of his coaches thought he could be an All-American.

Then, he got a nasty shoulder injury. Warren Sapp took his place and would go on to have an amazing college and NFL career. The injury led him to go undrafted and he was instead signed by a Canadian Football League. He only lasted one game before being let go.

Clearly, this somewhat unfortunate past hasn’t stopped Johnson from loving the game.