Dwayne Johnson’s Tequila Company Reaches Major Milestone

Dwayne Johnson is breaking all kinds of records!

Is there anything The Rock can’t do? Between acting, professional wrestling, and his tequila brand, he has a lot of success under his belt.

Obviously, Dwayne Johnson keeps himself busy. Furthermore, he launched his tequila company in March 2020. The name of the brand is, Teremana Tequila, and it has done very well. Almost too well for someone as wealthy as Dwayne.

Earlier today, Dwayne Johnson shared a broken record on his Twitter account.

In the caption of the post, The Rock wrote, “We’ve officially broken all records in spirits with our @Teremana selling 640,000 cases in one year. (For context, Casamigos was acquired for $1billion selling 170,000 cases) We have a BIG announcement next week. THANK U & enjoy your Mana!”

We’ve officially broken all records in spirits with our @Teremana selling 640,000 cases in one year 🤯🚀🚀



(for context, Casamigos was acquired for $1billion selling 170,000 cases)



We have a BIG announcement next week 🚨



THANK U & enjoy your Mana! 🥃❤️



~ dj

founder

teremana pic.twitter.com/FhrZ8DuizG — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 24, 2022

Well Outsiders, The Rock is on his way to becoming a billionaire and he might even surpass George Clooney’s record.

According to the tweet, Teremana has just passed the 600,000 cases mark, which is a record since the first year. “Johnson’s tequila is a worldwide expansion in a bid to take the brand to other countries. Today, it’s in Mexico and America, but the world will have it tomorrow.”

Let us know if you’ve tried these brands on social media!

Additionally, Dwayne Johnson can’t get away with posting without his fans sharing their opinions. But don’t worry, they’re all positive tributes. For example, most of his fans congratulate Dwayne Johnson on this achievement. It’s not everyday your favorite actor breaks records for their liquor brand. So, this is definitely a huge accomplishment!

“So glad that this is going great. Keep breaking records Dwayne,” one fan said.

Another fan asks when the tequila will show up in the United Kingdom. “Anyway to get this in the UK? @Teremana is the reason I started to drink tequila and enjoy it, so if I ever got some I could appreciate it!!”

Someone else added, “Congratulations on your success and great work!”

Recent reports said that this liquor was a hit from the start. For instance, there were 300,000 cases sold in the first 12 months.

Another Famous Tequila Brand

It seems like every celebrity eventually develops a certain type of alcoholic beverage. In fact, country star, Thomas Rhett has a popular one, Dos Primos Tequila. Recently, Thomas Rhett celebrated a full year with the brand on Instagram.

You can check it out here: