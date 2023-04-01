‘E.T.’ Star Dee Wallace Surprised by Daughter’s Pregnancy Announcement in Cute TikTok Video

ET: The Extraterrestrial star Dee Wallace is going to be a grandmother, and she discovered the news in the cutest way. In a viral TikTok video, Wallace, 74, holds a bun of bread while her daughter, Gabrielle Stone, 34, gently prods her.

“Do you want to put it back in the oven?” Stone asked her mom as a riddle. “Not particularly,” Wallace said back, slightly confused.

“Okay, but if you did, what would it be, Mom?”

After some quick pondering, Wallace smiled and said the answer. “A bun in the oven!”

Daughter Stone starts laughing and beaming as she hugs her mother, who also starred in Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch earlier this year.

Gabrielle captioned the post, “Would you expect anything less from the scream queen?” She also wrote, “Watch me tell America’s mom she’s going to be a grandma…” within the video.

Gabrielle is Dee’s only child and the baby will be her first grandchild.

Dee Wallace has worked steadily in Hollywood since 1975, with at least one film or TV credit every single year since

The Ridiculous Adventures of a Single Girl author and her husband, Taymour Ghazi, just officially tied the knot earlier this year.

The pair held a small ceremony in Dee’s backyard back on March 18. The bride didn’t appear to be showing in any of the wedding photos. But when the pair officially took their news to Instagram just a couple short weeks later, the baby bump is proudly on display.

“Littlest FMLer arriving soon…” the expecting mother posted, referring to the hashtag from her best-selling book, Eat, Pray #FML, and her podcast FML Talk.

In addition to her many mainstream acting credits, Wallace also amassed some significant horror credits in the late 70s and into the 80s. She is known for her starring roles in The Hills Have Eyes (1977), The Howling (1981), Cujo (1983) and Critters (1986), especially. The horror flicks make her one of American entertainment’s top ‘scream queens.’

The actress, whose original name was Deanna Bowers, married Barry Wallace in the 70s; and even though the marriage ended in a quick divorce, Dee still uses the name in credits. She would later marry Christopher Stone, father of Gabrielle, in 1980, though he died suddenly in 1995.

In addition to acting, Wallace spends her time writing self-help books regarding spirituality and the ‘self.’ She is also a public speaker who stresses the importance of love and determination.