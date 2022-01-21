Edward Norton Pays Tribute to ‘Fight Club’ Costar Meat Loaf After His Death

Former “Fight Club” co-star Edward Norton paid tribute to Meat Loaf after hearing about his death on Friday.

The actor posted one Tweet where he talked about keeping a few photos around his house. One of those rare photos was Meat Loaf hugging Norton during a movie scene.

The singer-turned-actor died on Thursday at age 74. The man is survived by his wife Deborah Gillespie and daughters Pearl and Amanda Day. Billboard reported on Norton’s words.

A statement on the singer’s Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.

Norton, Meat Loaf Had Great Fun During Filming

Norton captioned the photo, saying the image “makes me smile every time.” The picture frame is engraved ‘Love and Hugs, Meat.’ The actor went on to call Meat Loaf “so funny,” “gentle,” and “warm to everyone.”

Meat Loaf played a supporting role as Robert Paulsen. Paulsen had terminal cancer and met Norton’s character at a support group. Soon after, the men were involved in the seedy underground of Fight Clubs.

In another Tweet, Norton told followers that Meat Loaf would always be known as ‘Bob.’ The actor-director recalled “wonderful months of laughter & irreverence” during the 1999 film’s production.

At times, the actor stole the show during the movie’s downtime. Norton recalled that “the hardest thing about working w/ Meat was getting through any of these ridiculous moments without cracking up. Him lying on the table playing dead then belting out Zeppelin.”

Some Norton fans approved of his tweets and responded accordingly. One fan said, “there’s a lot of folk who’ll be embarking on a Fight Club/Rocky Horror jag this weekend. RIP Meat Loaf.”

Stars Pay Tributes To Meat Loaf

The Grammy-winning rock star known for songs like “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad” and “I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

The music world took note with stars like Andrew Lloyd Webber and Adam Lambert posting Twitter tributes. Webber said, “the faults of heaven will be ringing with rock,” while Lambert called the man “a gentle-hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever.”

Lambert also recalled the man’s kindness and called his music “iconic.”

Meat Loaf Reportedly Died From COVID

While many websites did not state the man’s cause of death, the English newspaper Evening Standard did.

The newspaper said the man passed away on Thursday after falling ill with the virus. Meat Loaf had a long history of asthma attacks.

The actor was outspoken about vaccines, and it was not known if he was vaccinated. According to the New York Post, he had said he would “rather die” than face any lockdown scenario.

The newspaper also cited a TMZ report, saying Meat Loaf canceled a business dinner for a new TV show he would be on after becoming seriously ill.