Elizabeth Hubbard, ‘As the World Turns’ Star, Dead at 89

Elizabeth Hubbard, who is best known for her role as Lucinda Walsh on the CBS soap opera As the World Turns, has reportedly passed away at the age of 89.

In a heartfelt post, Hubbard’s son, Jeremy Bennett announced his mother’s death. “I’m sorry to say with a broken heart [my] mum passed over the weekend,” he wrote with a snapshot of Hubbard. “Thank you for being an unmovable rock that guided me through life. I will try to [honor] your memory for as long as I live. Love [and] Prayers.”

Martha Byrne, who was Elizbeth Hubbard’s daughter in As the World Turns, also posted a touching tribute to the late actress. “She loved the audience and fought like HELL to bring truth and honesty to her performances,” Byrne wrote about Hubbard. “On a personal level, there aren’t words to describe how much she meant to me. Only feelings, which override words in so many cases when it comes to love.”

Byrne also revealed the last words she and Elizabeth Hubbard said to each other. The conversation took place just days before Hubbard’s passing. “I said, ‘Liz, do you know how much you have done for me?’ She said, ‘You can do more.’ Because of what she has done for me over the last 38 years, the strength and fearless nature in how she lived her life, she is right, I can AND WILL do more.”

Byrne added she looks forward to sharing more details about Hubbard’s life. “I’ll miss her every day but grateful the universe gifted me with such a force of nature, of which the world will not see the likes of again.”

PEOPLE further reports there was no immediate cause of death revealed by Hubbard’s family.

Elizabeth Hubbard Once Described Martha Byrne As Being the ‘Only Daughter’ She Has

During a 2015 interview, Elizabeth Hubbard and Martha Byrne spoke about teaming up for the web soap opera series Anacostia. This was five years after Hubbard had officially departed from As the World Turns.

As the duo talked about Anacostia, Hubbard couldn’t help but gush about her TV daughter. “Martha is my ‘daughter,’” Hubbard said. “The only ‘daughter’ I have. We were back in Oakdale, and now we are in Anacostia. Now, I’m playing her mother-in-law. It’s been exciting to have this kind of freedom that we can talk to each other, and discuss and try things.”

Byrne also spoke about the freedom that Elizabeth would have on Anacostia. “I think Liz would agree that as time went on with As the World Turns, creative choices were discouraged, and most of the time because of time constraints.”

Elizabeth Hubbard admitted it was new for her to work on the web. However, she added it was a bit similar to a TV show. “It has the feeling of in the olden days when we had choices, and there was collaboration of people coming together to do something.”