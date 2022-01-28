Elizabeth Mitchell Reprising Her Role in ‘The Santa Clause’ Alongside Tim Allen

When Tim Allen reprises his classic role in The Santa Clause, his original Mrs. Clause will be right by his side.

According to Deadline, Elizabeth Mitchell has signed with Disney + to once again play Carol Clause for the upcoming Santa Clause mini-series.

The actress first played the iconic character in 2002 for The Santa Clause 2. And her last appearance was in The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

In the story, Carol and Allen’s Scott Calvin will still be running operations in the North Pole. But because Calvin is close to turning 65, he realizes that he can’t reign as Santa forever.

And as he begins to lose touch with his supernatural duties, he has to decide who will take over as St. Nick. Because there is a line of succession in place, Scott’s now-grown children have first dibs on the position. However, Scott thinks they would be better off moving out of the North Pole and living a normal life.

So in the limited series, he and his wife will search for someone who will make them, the elves, and his children proud while donning the furry red suit.

The series comes from the mind of Allen’s Last Man Standing collaborator Jack Burditt, and he will serve as both the shower runner and executive producer. Helping with the EP duties will be Allen, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina.

Why Bernard Didn’t Appear in the Third Installment of ‘The Santa Clause’

In The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, head elf Bernard was nowhere to be seen. Here’s why.

The elf, played by David Krumholtz, was one of the main stars in the first two installments of the Disney holiday franchise. And when the actor didn’t star in the third movie, rumors spread that scheduling conflicts were to blame.

But according to a 2021 interview with Vulture, those rumors weren’t entirely accurate.

“The story about my scheduling is true, but somehow also untrue,” said Krumholtz

While Disney was filming the movie, Krumholtz was starring in CBS’ Numbers. As he shared, he was willing to go to great efforts to reprise his role in The Santa Clause while also working on the crime drama. But after reading the script, he decided it would be best to opt-out.

“Bernard was in the third movie,” Krumholtz said. “They sent me the script. I had a pretty significant role. We did work out the schedule, which was going to be hellish on me, but I was going to make it work. And it was all set to go. But I would say that the character got devalued a little bit, and I couldn’t in good conscience do it.”