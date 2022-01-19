‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ Canceled at NBC

It’s game over for Ellen Degeneres’s NBC game show, Ellen’s Game of Games. The game show premiered in 2017. Ellen’s Game of Games features the longtime host and comedian leading the game-show contestants through a variety of challenges. Many of these challenges are versions of games played on Degeneres’s long-running talk show. Each episode of the competitive game show features four mini-games; the winners of which go on to compete in the final round. In this round, contestants compete for a chance to take home the grand prize of $100,000.

The series first premiered four seasons ago began in the winter of 2017. It initially came to the network as an NBC fill-in series during the holiday season. However, the series pulled in some big rating numbers during its initial limited run. So Ellen’s Game of Games then became part of the programming, appearing in a primetime slot year-round.

The game show’s fourth season finished filming last spring. And, as Deadline reports, this will be the final season for the series. The fourth season of Ellen’s Game of Game’s hit the airwaves in the fall of 2020. The twenty-episode season officially wrapped up the following spring. The game show had begun to see declining numbers during this final season. However, in 2019 it was ranked the number one primetime game show.

‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ Isn’t the Only Ellen Project to Wrap-up in the Coming Year

This news comes on the heels of Ellen Degeneres’s earlier announcement that she will be ending her daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show. This announcement came after the popular talk show held strong rating numbers throughout the show’s nineteen seasons on the air. The longtime comedian and television host faced controversy in 2020 when coworkers accused Degeneres of cultivating a toxic workplace. Once this news broke, Ellen Degeneres issued an on-air apology. However, she has since insisted that the decision to end the talk show was not the result of these accusations.

In an interview with anchor Savannah Guthrie, Ellen Degeneres explains that she has felt the accusations to be “too orchestrated” and “misogynistic.”

“I mean, I really don’t understand it,” the talk show host tells the Today host of the negative comments swirling about the work environment on the popular talk show.

“I still don’t understand it,” she continues.

Degeneres went on to note that while the accusations were spreading against her for promoting the “toxic work environment,” the guests have expressed to her the “happy” atmosphere they see while appearing on the show.

“And you know, people get picked on, but for four months straight for me,” Ellen Degeneres explains. “Then for me to read in the press about a toxic work environment when all I have ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is and what a happy place it is.”