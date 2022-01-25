Elton John Forced to Reschedule Farewell Tour: Here’s Why

Once again, legendary singer Elton John is having to reschedule his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour after another complication in a series of setbacks that have plagued the tour.

The 74-year-old singer announced the farewell tour way back in 2018. He decided to retire from performing to spend more time with his husband and two young sons. Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic canceled live performances for all musicians in 2020 and portions of 2021. Now, reports revealed that the “Tiny Dancer” singer has contracted Covid and won’t be able to perform tonight’s concert.

Elton John was scheduled to perform at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday night. However, a statement from the venue explained the unfortunate postponement of his next two shows.

“It is with great regret that the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19,” the statement read, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The statement shared that Elton has only mild symptoms. It concluded by saying that “ Elton and the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

Elton John’s team initially scheduled the farewell tour to have stops across the globe. In total, there were originally 300 concerts planned for the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. If there are no more scheduling issues, the tour will end in New Zealand in January 2023.

Fans with tickets to Elton John’s two shows in Dallas will have to wait to find out the new rescheduled dates. For now, the musician’s Jan. 29 performance in Little Rock, AR will go ahead as planned.

Elton John On Retirement: ‘I’ve Had Enough of Applause’

The Covid-19 pandemic isn’t the only obstacle to Elton John’s world tour. The famous singer has had to reschedule multiple times due to other health-related issues as well. In February 2020, doctors diagnosed Elton with pneumonia, which forced him to cut a concert short and postpone others.

Of course, the pandemic hit one month later in mid-March, and the whole tour came to a stop. In another statement shared with fans in September 2021, Elton John opened up about injuring his hip. The singer “fell awkwardly on a hard surface” over the summer. He said it caused “considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since.” Therefore the injury impacted several dates on the European leg of his tour.

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour has been marred with setbacks, but Elton is looking forward to retirement. He previously spoke about his decision to call it quits performing on stage.

“I want to be with my family,” Elton John said to CBS Mornings. “I’ve been touring since I was 17, in the back of a van. I have had the most incredible life. I’ve been so lucky and I’ve loved every single minute of it but I’ve had enough of applause… I’ll be 76 years of age when I stop touring in 2023.”