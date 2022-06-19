‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Reveals What It Means to Have the Presley Family’s Support for the Film

We are just days away from the long-awaited worldwide release of the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley biopic film, Elvis. Detailing the life events of one of the most prolific artists of all time in the music industry, Elvis promises to be an emotional rollercoaster full of amazing sites and paired with a phenomenal soundtrack. And, the film is getting extra accolades as The King’s family has been raving about the upcoming biopic since the first few early screenings of the film.

“I can’t underline enough that no member of the Presley family needs to endorse this film,” says the films creator and director, Baz Luhrmann.

“Nor did I have to fulfill any particular direction from them,” the Moulin Rouge creator adds per Entertainment.

Baz Luhrmann Discusses What It Means For The King’s Family To Give Their Support After Previewing Upcoming Elvis Biopic

The longtime filmmaker adds that he never expected, or required, the seal of approval from Elvis’s family. However, The King’s widow, Priscilla; the couple’s daughter, Lisa Marie; and his granddaughter (Lisa Marie’s daughter) actress Riley Keough. Furthermore, the filmmaker says, the approval the film has received from those closest to Elvis has meant the world to him.

“They could have liked it, loathed it, whatever,” Luhrmann says in a recent interview. However, the filmmaker says, the family’s genuine positive response has been incredible.

“Their response is genuine,” the director explains. And, Luhrmann continues in the discussion, the way the family has welcomed him into their lives has been wonderful.

“And for them to kindly bring us into their house and to say the things they did,” Luhrmann says. “I didn’t really see coming.”

The Presley Family Gives High Praise To Those Behind The Long-awaited Biopic Film

Elvis stars actor Austin Butler as The King of Rock-N-Roll, a role for which the actor has already received major accolades. Especially from the family of the Suspicious Minds singer.

“It’s almost as if he channeled him,” Lisa Marie Presley says of Austin Butler’s portrayal of Elvis in an upcoming 20/20 special. Presley continues on to say Butler’s dedication to the role is incredibly apparent.

“He put everything he had,” Presley says in the discussion.

“His heart, his soul, everything he had into researching, reading, watching, learning,” she adds. And consequently, Presley notes, “he honored him in every way possible.”

Priscilla Presley Calls Austin Butler’s Portrayal of Her Late Husband in the Upcoming Film “Mesmerizing”

Shortly after an initial screening of the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis’s wife, Priscilla Presley takes to Instagram as she shares her thoughts about the film. And, she has nothing but praise for the Elvis story.

“I’m just returning from the Cannes Film Festival,” Presley writes in a recent Instagram post.

“Baz Luhrmann’s Film, Elvis received a [12-minute] standing ovation,” she continues in her post, adding that the theater drew in some impressive crowds.

“There was not an empty seat in the large theatre including the balcony,” Priscilla Presley adds. “From my understanding, It was the longest ovation ever received for a film. Actor Austin Butler’s performance as Elvis was mesmerizing.”