‘Elvis’ Movie Scores Another Rare Box Office Feat

The Austin Butler-led Elvis Presley biopic film, Elvis continues to make big waves at the box office. Since the film hit the big screen earlier this summer, Elvis has continued to hit one major milestone after another. Even knocking Tom Cruise’s record-breaking Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverik off its pedestal during the opening weekend. Now, the Baz Luhrman-created biopic is reaching yet another milestone, passing the $100 million mark in domestic box-office profits.

Elvis Continues To Tackle Some Major Box-Office Milestones

Elvis hit the box office in June, conquering the box office almost immediately. Now, the Baz Luhrman biopic production is hitting another milestone. Clearing a nearly unprecedented $100 million domestically, just weeks after its release.

Elvis brings fans a mix of the classic Elvis Presley songs we know so well with some modern takes by some of the world’s hottest artists. Aussie director Baz Luhrmann adds his signature talents to the movie as well. Turning the much-anticipated biopic into an artistic production, and an awe-inspiring cinematic experience.

Starring in the film along with Austin Butler as The King is an impressive cast, including award-winning actor Tom Hanks. Also starring in the production is Olivia DeJonge who portrays Elvis’s wife, Priscilla Presley and Helen Thomson who plays Elvis Presley’s mother, Gladys Presley.

Rounding out the cast is Richard Roxburgh who portrays Vernon Presley in the film; Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King; Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jimmie Rodgers Snow. The film also includes one of the stars of Netflix’s Stranger Things, Dacre Montgomery portraying the famous director, Steve Binder.

The Popular Film Is Facing Some Big Competition

The major milestones Elvis has achieved in just a few weeks becomes even more impressive when looking at the competition the biopic is facing this summer. So far, Elvis has gone up against some big films such as Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Jurassic World Dominion, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The only other film not attached to a larger franchise to clear this kind of box office success recently is the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum comedy The Lost City.

Tom Hanks Knew Right Away That Austin Butler Was The Only Person To Portray The King

Recently, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks opened up about his first interaction with his Elvis costar Austin Butler. During this discussion, Hanks recounts the moment he knew that Austin was “the guy” to portray the iconic singer.

“It was one of those things Baz does where he recreated a scene for the movie and it was Austin. Except it was Elvis,” Tom Hanks recalls in a discussion with MSN.

“That’s all you could say,” the longtime actor continues. “That’s the guy.”

Hanks goes on to remember his conversation with Luhrman, noting he wasn’t telling the filmmaker how to cast the role, but Austin Butler was it.

“I told Baz, ‘I’m not saying that’s the guy who should be cast as Elvis, I’m saying that’s Elvis,” Hanks relates. “There’s just no question about it.’”