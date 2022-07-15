‘Elvis’ Passes $100 Million Mark at the Domestic Box Office

While it has been 45 years since the “King of Rock and Roll”, Elvis Presley, graced the stage, his story continues to captivate fans and dominate the box office. Released on June 24th, the Warner Bros.’ film, Elvis, crossed the $100 million milestone, giving the production company its second film to do so this year, the first being The Batman. And that is only domestically. Although the film revolves around the legendary singer, some worried about its 2 hours and 39-minute run time. But that worry soon vanished as the movie continued to climb.

Directed by Baz Luhrmann, Elvis landed him his fourth highest-grossing film worldwide. Elvis follows Luhrmann’s other films like Moulin Rouge!, Australia, and The Great Gatsby. When looking domestically, Elvis is his second highest grossing film after The Great Gatsby. It did $145 million. At the global box office, Elvis made a staggering $170 million. That is not even halfway to the $345 million made by The Great Gatsby. But in an industry controlled by superheroes, Warner Bros. shared their excitement.

Elvis Receives Praise From Warner Bros.

The President of Domestic Distribution at Warner Bros., Jeff Goldstein congratulated the film, saying, “Elvis continues to drive box office in part because younger audiences—none of whom were born during Elvis’s lifetime—are embracing the film and leading the enthusiastic social media conversation. Along with the film’s success, the music from the movie is climbing on diverse charts, resulting in a cross-genre reverberation from dance to hip-hop and more, and sales of the Elvis Presley catalog rising, with streaming of his music up 90%.”

Goldstein didn’t stop there, adding how the film was continuing to grow. “We are not only pleased to cross this milestone, but truly thrilled to see it happen with a film like Elvis. In today’s market and especially in the summer corridor, to see a non-branded IP with an up-and-coming lead create not just box office noise but also result in a significant spike in other areas is so gratifying and speaks to the quality of the film on every level. With strong playability, positive word of mouth and cross-generational multiple viewings, we expect Elvis to continue to deliver and we congratulate Baz, Austin and everyone involved in the film and the soundtrack on its ongoing success.”

Social Media Can’t Get Enough Of Austin Butler

Looking past the box office, Elvis topped the Billboard soundtrack chart and sits 7th on the Spotify chart.

As for social media, on TikTok, the film has seen a significant rise. Content on the platform surged to 238 million views. On Twitter, users aged 25 to 41 made up a majority of the audience discussing Elvis. It also helps as the film showcases top talent like Tom Hanks. This is his 24th film to cross $100 million.