Elvis Presley Estate Wishes a Happy Birthday To Lisa Marie Presley

Sadly, Elvis Presley is not around to wish his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, a happy 53rd birthday. His estate is putting out all the stops, however, to make sure she is recognized on her special day.

The estate of Elvis Presley posted a sweet tribute on social media. It featured a video of some incredibly sweet moments between Lisa Marie and her father. From a baby to a toddler, the video is a really good representation of her growing up as a Presley. She also always seemed to have a bright smile on her face when she was in her father’s arms.

It’s a sweet tribute, but it’s also bittersweet in a way. Lisa Marie Presley was only 9 when her father passed away suddenly from a heart attack. She didn’t really get to know her father to the full extent because he passed when she was so young.

Memories of Elvis Presley Growing Up

When she speaks of her father, Lisa Marie Presley recalls a childhood full of laughter and happiness. She split her time between Elvis’ Graceland mansion and her mother, Priscilla Presley’s, house in Los Angeles. Apparently, Elvis Presley was fun and spoiled his daughter endlessly. Her mother was more of a strict parent.

She recalls a lot of fond memories.

“(We would) Go to bed at four or five a.m. and get up at two or three the next afternoon. It was always a lot of fun. There is not one bad memory. There was always a lot of energy and life in the house. He was very mischievous,” Lisa Marie Presley said while on the “Today” show in 2012.

She recalled his strange sleep schedule and that he was like a bear in hibernation when he was asleep. She used to play records in her room as she waited for him to wake up. They were the only two that had rooms upstairs in Graceland.

Who Took Care of Lisa Marie at Graceland?

As a rock and roll icon, Elvis Presley was obviously very busy and had an abnormal schedule. This meant when he was alive, she would sometimes have others watching her. This actually continued after he passed away.

After he died, she still spent time at Graceland. Elvis’ Aunt Delta actually moved in to help take care of her. As it turns out, Lisa Marie was a bit of a monster at her age and didn’t always listen to authority.

That may partially be because her father was very lenient so she could get away with more while she was at Graceland. According to Express, the most Aunt Delta could do was get her to take a bath and have dinner each night.