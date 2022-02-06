Elvis Presley Once Surprised a Co-Star With a Wonderful Gift

Just about everyone in the world knows Elvis Presley. We know almost every single detail about the legendary rock ‘n’ roll singer. But did you know that he once surprised his Double Trouble co-star with a new car?

Elvis Presley may have come from humble beginnings, but he quickly rose to national fame by the time he was 21 years old. As a result, Presley could afford just about anything he wanted. And do you know what his go-to purchase was? Cars. It’s said that The King of Rock ‘N’ Roll owned more than 200 automobiles in his lifetime. He even crooned the hit song, “No Room to Rhumba in a Sports Car.”

However, Elvis Presley didn’t just buy fancy cars for himself. It turns out that automobiles were also his go-to in terms of giving gifts to the people close to him. Just ask his co-star from the 1967 film Double Trouble, Annette Day. The two were said to have been very close. On-screen, Annette played Jill Conway who inevitably falls in love with Presley’s character. But they were close behind the scenes as well. Day explained as much to express.co.uk in a recent interview.

“After a day on set we were talking about how youngsters have to save every penny to buy a car after their graduation,” she recalled. “In the US, most youngsters were given a car, not so in the UK.”

Elvis Presley Gifts a New Car to Annette Day

One day on the set of Double Trouble, Elvis Presley pulled Annette Day to the side. She says that he made her close her eyes and walked her out.

“At that moment I knew he had a surprise waiting for me,” she revealed. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have thought of a sports car. Elvis handed me the keys and said: ‘It’s yours.’ I couldn’t believe it, but I think he did things like that quite often. I think if he was able to help somebody, he liked to do that.”

Unfortunately, Annette Day wasn’t able to keep her gifted car from the King. She ended up returning to England after her film career and she wasn’t able to take the car with her.

“I found it would cost rather a lot to bring it back to the UK.”

In the end, Day can look back and enjoy the time she spent with Elvis Presley.

“I think, more than anything, he wanted to be back out on stage to his fans. I think he was quite pleased when the musicals had stopped. He would like to have got a more serious picture, he wanted to do more than just musicals. I think he could have been a very good actor, but the films he was in were all the same sort of thing, family films with a few more songs in between.”