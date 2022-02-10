Elvis Presley Was Deathly Terrified of One Animal

20th-century rock and roll icon Elvis Presley‘s fears come to light after his friends and family members reveal one of his biggest phobias. The late King’s inner circle known as the Memphis Mafia recall some of his fears involving one particular animal.

Danny Smith is the son of Presley’s cousin, Billy. Smith learned this new fact about Elvis after his father let it slip in conversation. In an interview on Danny’s Memphis Mafia Kid YouTube channel, he responded to the question of if Elvis had any phobias saying, “He did. Everybody probably [knows] about the flying, which he eventually got over.”

Elvis fans may recall in his early days as a singer, The King, and his bandmates, Scotty Moore and Bill Black boarded a private flight hosted by The Colonel. The crew had to make an emergency landing due to fuel-related issues leading to Presley’s fear of planes. The musician did his best to avoid flying after the experience so as to not worry his mother, Gladys. In fact, the unfortunate experience even led the star to take a boat to Hawaii.

A new fear of the rock and roll icon is out in the open after Elvis Presley’s relative reveals he didn’t like a certain reptile. “He didn’t like snakes,” said Danny.

Having lived in Tennesse since he was 13-years-old, Elvis came across his fair share of the scaled species. The Volunteer State is home to a variety of snakes including Worm snakes, Red Corn snakes, and the poisonous Cottonmouth snakes.

One maid at Graceland remembered Elvis chasing a serpent back to its hiding place at the base of a tree. Then, he took his rifle and began “blazing away” at the creature. Apparently, Elvis and the Memphis Mafia liked to shoot reptiles around the Graceland property for fun.

Billy describes another Elvis memory involving snakes on the Memphis Mafia Kid YouTube. “I tell you one thing he did like to do,” he began. “When he bought Graceland, a lot of people got to know him around the area. One lady, her name was Miss Cook and her husband had a pond… and it was snake-infested. So we all went snake hunting and he got a thrill out of that. Killing snakes.”

Danny continued saying, “He didn’t like closed-in areas, and [then there is] another one that Daddy told me, that even I didn’t know.”

“If [Elvis] were sitting like somewhere [at] the movies or whatever, he didn’t like somebody that he didn’t know or trusted sitting behind him. He just didn’t like that,” he added.

Billy shares one strange encounter Elvis experienced during his early days. “One time he was sitting in a car and somebody recognized him,” Billy recalls. “So they walked up and they said, ‘Can I have your autograph?’ and handed him a piece of paper. He started signing it, [then] the guy hit him right in the side of the jaw.”

Sadly, shocking experiences such as this would cause Elvis to have nightmares. Billy remembers that if he caught Elvis having a bad dream, it was best to comfort him by calmly talking instead of rushing him to wake up.