Elvis Presley’s Daughter Wrote Secret Messages Hidden in Graceland

Lisa-Marie Presley once left secret graffiti in Graceland, the home she shared with her iconic father, Elvis. She once made her mark in a hidden location in the famous landmark.

“Lisa’s home Graceland,” a childish scrawl reads. Inside a drawer adjacent to the kitchen, Lisa-Marie wrote those words over 40 years ago. Sitting next to the signature is a 1993 phone book belonging to Elvis’s Aunt Delta. She moved into Graceland in 1966. She joined her mother, Minnie Mae, who the King already invited her to live there.

Graceland is known for being full of similar treasures. Since opening to the public, the mansion allows fans to take an inside look at the house behind the man. In an interview, Lisa-Marie also opened up about living in Graceland. While many see living in a mansion with a wealthy father as a dream, Elvis’s daughter has more conflicting opinions

“He and I spent a lot of time together upstairs,” said Lisa-Marie. The upper part of Graceland is basically his room and my room.” The two spent limited time together. Elvis, of course, worked through the night. As a result, Lisa-Marie was often unattended, and she developed a reputation for being spoiled.

“He would sleep all day,” continued Lisa Marie. “So me and my friends pretty much had the run of Graceland. And I knew that nobody was going to tell me what to do. Because they would get fired. I was, truly a terror, to be honest.”

According to Lisa-Marie, her parents had conflicting parenting styles. While Elvis was relaxed and enabling, Priscilla was “totally the opposite:” strict and disapproving.

Linda Thompson Learned of Elvis’s Death from Lisa-Marie

Lisa-Marie lived with her father on and off after her parents’ divorce. In fact, she was the one who made the dreaded phone calls after Elvis passed away. Linda Thompson, a former girlfriend of the musician, recalled learning of his passing from Lisa-Marie.

“I said, ‘hello’ and she said, ‘Linda.’ I said, ‘hey’, she said, ‘It’s Lisa.’ I said, ‘I know who this is, you little goobernickel.’ It was a pet name Elvis and I had for her,” Thompson explained. “She said, ‘My daddy’s dead, my daddy’s dead.’”

After she heard the news, Thompson couldn’t believe Elvis was gone. She went numb from the shock.

“I can’t even tell you what I felt, I was stunned and paralyzed. I said, ‘What? No, he’s not,’” the model said. “She said, ‘Yes he is, yes he is. He’s dead.’ The only thing that brought it to reality was when she said, ‘He’s smothered in the carpet.’ And when she said that, I just threw the phone because I thought, ‘Ok, he’s gone. That’s it. Nobody checked on him.’”