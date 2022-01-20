Elvis Presley’s Ex-Flame Reflected on Learning King’s Secrets

Legendary rock and roll icon Elvis Presley has friends in many places. However, one friend, in particular, held a special relationship with The King. Judy Spreckels discloses her memories of the rockstar and what it was like being his friend since the beginning of his career.

Most know Presley’s main squeeze to be his wife and mother to his only child, Priscilla Presley. The couple gave birth to their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley on February 1, 1968. However, long before meeting Priscilla, Elvis spent time with another woman, Judy Speckels.

The King typically hung out with an entourage often referred to as the Memphis Mafia. This illustrious group included many of Presley’s close friends and acquaintances, a few family members, and Judy Spreckels. Elvis and Judy fatefully met in 1956.

Elvis Presley Confides in a New Friend

Spreckels remembers meeting the singer when he was just 21-years-old. She was staying in a hotel at the time. “I was sitting at a writing desk in the lobby writing a letter and he just came up to me and started talking,” Judy recalls. “How could you not know who he was even then? I was friendly and told him I loved his record, Heartbreak Hotel.”

The two remained friends for many years hanging out together almost every day. Elvis most likely found comfort confiding in Judy during his early years of fame.

“He told me secrets that I never told and will never tell,” says Judy confidently. “I had nothing to do with being a yes man for him and obviously he trusted me. Anything he told me was not going to go to any publication. I am the only person who was around Elvis who was a writer and didn’t write a book. I felt secrets were secrets.” (Via Elvis Australia)

The inseparable pair weren’t afraid to push their limits when they ventured out into the desert.

“He loved the fact that I had a light blue Cadillac and he bought the same car for his mother in pink,” Judy explained. “One day we drove my car out into the desert and his cousin came with us. Elvis drove that car as fast as it could go and I was in the front seat whooping and screaming and laughing. His cousin was on the floor in the back he was so scared,” Judy remembers. “But I’d been a stunt player in the movies and Elvis couldn’t go fast enough to scare me.”

Opposite of their thrill-seeking moments, Elvis and Judy also spent some quiet time together.

Spreckels recalls visiting Graceland for the very first time. “We stayed up all night listening to Elvis singing and playing the piano,” Judy reminisced. “He liked to sing hymns. I didn’t know any hymns but I do now. He introduced me to Amazing Grace.”