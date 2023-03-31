Elvis Presley’s Ex-Girlfriend Linda Thompson Shares Throwback Snapshots of the Late Lisa Marie

Less than three months after the unexpected passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the former girlfriend of Elvis Presley, Linda Thompson shares throwback snapshots of the King’s only child.

In a special tribute to Elvis Presley’s daughter, Thompson reflected on her time with Lisa Marie. Linda revealed that she discovered the snapshots while doing some spring cleaning. “Little ‘Yisa Marisa’ as I remember her so lovingly,” Thompson wrote. “ She was a precious little girl! Shown here she was six years old and had just lost her two front teeth.”

Thompson then recalled Lisa Marie wanting her to take some pictures o her in her dressing area at the Monocle House. “We had such a wonderful relationship for so many years. She’s still a part of my heart.”

Elvis Presley’s former girlfriend also said that she has been watching Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough, in the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones and the Six. “There are so many nuances in Riley’s facial expressions that remind me of her beautiful mom. Lisa‘s lovely, formidable, powerful presence lives on in her gorgeous and talented daughter.”

Linda Thompson and Elvis Presley were together for four years until they broke up in 1976. They remained friends until the King’s death in August 1977. Before Linda, Elvis was married to Priscilla Presley for six years.

Linda Thompson previously told PEOPLE that she was devastated and shocked by the death of Lisa Marie. She described Lisa Marie as being the “greatest love” in Elvia Presley’s life. “I was so happy to see her at Graceland to celebrate what would have been Elvis’s 88th birthday, and then, of course, at the Golden Globes.”

Thompson then said that Lisa Marie seemed to be on a more positive trajectory emotionally after the death of her son Benjamin in 2020. “Lisa and I kept in touch off [and] on for all these years,” she said. “Most recently by text. In fact, the last text to me was a simple ‘Love you Linda’ with a heart emoji.”

Linda also shared how Lisa Marie was so much like her father, Elvis Presley. “She had his deep, soulful eyes, his pouty lip, and his raucous, irreverent sense of humor,” Thompson continued. Elvis’ former girlfriend then said that Lisa Marie was a “beautiful contradiction” like her father. “She was brutally honest, straightforward, loving, and loyal. I don’t think there was a phony cell in her body. I believe she lived her life authentically.”

Thompson went on to add that she will always be “profoundly grateful” to the little nine-year-old Lisa Marie, who called her from Graceland to let her know Elvis had died. “I was the first person she called. To me, that spoke volumes of how close we were, and how sure she was of my love for her daddy.”