Elvis Presley’s Ex Linda Thompson Mourns Longtime Friend, Compares Him to the King

Linda Thompson says she’s never heard anyone sound more like Elvis Presley than her friend Ron Glaser.

Linda Thompson is an actress who is also famously known as Elvis Presley’s ex-girlfriend. The pair dated from July 1972 to December 1976 before Thomspon broke things off. She often speaks fondly of her ex, and honors him on his birthday every year. This year, January 8th proved to be a particularly difficult time for Thomspon, as she suffered an additional loss. Thomspon’s dear friend Ron Glaser, passed away at just 37 years old. The news arrived on the same day as the anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death.

There have been many Elvis impersonators over the years, but according to Thompson, the best one of all isn’t an intentional imitator. Ron Glaser was a musician in his own right, but definitely drew inspiration from the King. In an Instagram post honoring her late friend, Thompson shared with the world who Glaser was to her.

The 71 year old wrote, “My first inclination was to say ‘there are no words’… That the grief and heartache from such a profound loss is ineffable. But I’m going to try to find the words to express my feelings to share with those of you who knew and loved Ron Glaser. And for those of you who never had the pleasure of meeting him or hearing him sing… Here’s the Ron that I knew…. From the first moment that Ron Glaser and I met, we felt we had known each other all our lives. We had an immediate connection…a comfortable and familiar bond… not only forged by our mutual love and respect for Elvis and his legacy, but a mutual love and respect for each other as individuals.”

Linda Thompson Says Her Friend Ron Was ‘Extraordinarily Talented’

The post highlights a video of Glaser playing acoustic guitar and softly singing in a lowly lit living room. Thompson goes on to explain the grief she’s been feeling following the loss. “The past six weeks have been hell…while praying to heaven that Ron would recover from his terminal illness,” she writes. “For more than a week I have quietly, tearfully grieved Ron’s passing. As many of you know- Ron, like Elvis, had a twin brother. It was only appropriate that his twin, Sascha, be the one to announce his passing. That announcement has come on what would have been Elvis’s 87th birthday.”

The post also shows several photos of Thomspon and Glaser together, smiling and embracing. She continues, “Ron was humble, sweet, gentle, funny, warm, loving, generous, pure, compassionate, kind, and extraordinarily talented. He has been a special someone in my life for 2 1/2 years… I will miss him… His beautiful voice, his laughter, his sweetness, our long conversations, his friendship and his love. He really was an exceptional human being. “

The actress finishes up her tribute, writing, “I am finding some comfort in knowing that we shared some true highlights of his life…& mine…On his three visits with me all the way from Austria, he repeatedly would say it was the time of his life and the best memories of his life. My heart is with his brother Sascha, wife Tina, his mother Helena and stepfather Werner. Yes Ron, we’re Lonesome tonight… And we miss you tonight… If there is indeed a heaven where we will all meet again one day…I hope you are now singing a duet with your idol Elvis.”