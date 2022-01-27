Elvis Presley’s Flame Ginger Alden Reflects on Whirlwind Romance, Proposal at Graceland

Ginger Alden, former girlfriend of Elvis Presley, opened up about her time with the King, as well as their almost marriage.

Alden was only 21 when she began seeing Elvis. She had attended a tour of Graceland alongside her sister in 1976.

“I know this sounds funny but when Elvis entered the room, I thought trumpets would sound,” Alden recalled. “He looked so handsome. He quickly sat in a chair and started talking with each of us. It turned out to be a truly wonderful evening as he took us on a tour of Graceland.”

On Jan. 26, 1977, the king proposed to Alden. She described her feelings leading up to the engagement.

“When January 26th came, I felt as if I had known Elvis longer than a few months,” Alden said. “Our relationship had been so intense as if he wanted me to know almost everything about him in a short time. I knew I had fallen in love and couldn’t imagine not being with him.”

She continued: “There was a lot of activity going on that day at Graceland and it had to do with me getting my engagement ring. I was called into his bathroom where Elvis then said many beautiful things. I never thought that I would find it in my own backyard, I’m asking you, will you marry me?”

Another Former Flame of Elvis Recalls His Death

Unfortunately, it was not meant to be. Alden discovered Elvis in that same bathroom in August of that year, dead. She remembered the harrowing moment: “Elvis looked as if his entire body had completely frozen in a seated position while using the toilet and then had fallen forward, in that fixed position, directly in front of it … It was clear that, from the time whatever hit him to the moment he had landed on the floor, Elvis hadn’t moved.”

Alden wasn’t the only one who discovered Elvis’s death in a tragic way. Linda Thompson, who was with the King for several years, remembered receiving the news from his daughter, Lisa-Marie.

“I said, ‘hello’ and she said, ‘Linda.’ I said, ‘hey. She said, ‘It’s Lisa.’ I said, ‘I know who this is, you little goobernickel.’ It was a pet name Elvis and I had for her,” Thompson said. “She said, ‘My daddy’s dead, my daddy’s dead.’”

Additionally, Thompson went into shock after hearing the news.

“I can’t even tell you what I felt. I said, ‘What? No, he’s not,’” Thompson added. “She said, ‘Yes he is, yes he is. He’s dead.’ The only thing that brought it to reality was when she said, ‘He’s smothered in the carpet.’ I just threw the phone because I thought, ‘Ok, he’s gone. That’s it. Nobody checked on him.’”