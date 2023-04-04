‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Lands Next Major Role in Crime Thriller ‘City on Fire’

Elvis star Austin Butler has landed his next big movie role as he’ll star in Sony 3000 Pictures’ adaptation of City on Fire. Don Winslow wrote the novel, which is the first in a series. It has elements of The Iliad, The Odyssey, Aeneid, and additional Greek dramas. They are all put together in a crime sandbox. Butler will play Danny Ryan, a street criminal-turned-ruthless leader amid a gang war. It’s between Irish and Italian crime families in New England.

Austin Butler Takes His First Shot At Being A Film Producer

This film marks Butler’s first role since his Oscar-nominated turn playing Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. It also is Butler’s first time as a producer. Butler will produce City on Fire alongside David Heyman and Shane Salerno.

3000 Pictures executive Drew Reed was instrumental in tracking the series. Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva are overseeing the movie for the studio. All parties hope that the first film will be successful. Yes, enough to justify feature film adaptations of the next two novels in the series.

3000 Pictures’ Elizabeth Gabler Happy That Butler Is Teaming Up With David Heyman, Shane Salerno

“We are elated that venerable producer David Heyman, alongside Austin Butler, will join forces with Shane Salerno to make Don Winslow’s spectacular trilogy, starting with City on Fire,” says 3000 Pictures head Gabler: “(Don) has created one of the most memorable modern-day heroes in Danny Ryan. (He is) the complex and compelling protagonist of this trilogy.”

“I’ve had a number of conversations with Austin about this trilogy that I’ve been working on for almost thirty years of my life,” Winslow said. Winslow is happy to see Butler’s passion “to also produce the three films with David and Shane and Elizabeth and Marisa.”

Meanwhile, Butler’s next starring turn comes in Dune: Part Two, Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders, and the miniseries Masters of Air. His most high-profile, pre-Elvis gig happens to be as Tex Watson in Sony and producer Hayman’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, The Wrap reports.