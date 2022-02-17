‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.

The 3-minute clip pays homage to the King’s early days as a boy inspired by church gospel music in Tupelo. It continues to fast forward through Presley’s life culminating with his last days as a rock celebrity in Memphis.

Tom Hanks’ portrayal of Elvis’ Dutch-born manager, Colonel Tom Parker is pretty impressive, to say the least. In his voiceover featured in the trailer, Hanks makes not that there are “some who make [him] out to be the villain.” Parker is credited with discovering Elvis after seeing him perform. The musical entrepreneur became ruthless in paving a path for the young singer’s success even after his death in 1977.

Check out the new Elvis trailer below.

Austin Butler stars as Elvis Presley

To give credit where credit is due, Butler’s portrayal of Elvis Presley is pretty spectacular. At least from what we can tell from the trailer. The actor’s ability to mimic Presley’s hip-shakes, southern drawl, and mannerisms is almost scary. Hanks’ depiction of Colonel Parker will throw some viewers for a loop due to his dramatic appearance and odd quirks. In a press conference on Feb. 7, director Baz Luhrmann said Hanks “ran towards” the role because of its complex nature.

“It’s interesting because a villain is too easy to wrap it up,” said Luhrmann. He also notes that Hanks’ peculiar voiceover in the trailer sounds slightly villainous on purpose specifically to make viewers think. “[Tom Parker] tells the story. He doesn’t go on to tell the story that says ‘And they’re right.’ From that character’s point of view, he’s defending actually that story. It’s a device and it’s a device, because in truth when it comes to a historical character, there’s only ever somebody’s telling of that story. Even in life. If you lived with an Elvis or you lived with an Amadeus — it’s your memory, your version of their life. And people always tell the story of someone else from a perspective that is their telling.”

Austin Butler rises to the occasion in the new movie taking on the massive responsibility of playing Elvis Presley. According to Luhrmann, Butler decided that his rendition of the rock icon “can’t be an impersonation, its got to be an interpretation.” The Australia director continued saying, “Because we don’t have the source material and even if we did, it’s filtered through old nostalgic technology.” “Austin’s number one mission from the moment I met him was to humanize Elvis Presley — was to show the person on the journey.”

The highly-anticipated film starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks opens in theaters on June 24.