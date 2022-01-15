erin-and-ben-napier-announce-the-launch-of-new-hometown-project

Ben and Erin Napier are expanding their renovation empire with a new company—Scotsman Manufacturing— in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi.

According to Mighty Mississippi, the company will build wood countertops and cutting boards. And it will run inside a local restored building.

The Napiers will wholesale the products to stores across the country. In addition, the company will create dozens of jobs for their fellow residents.

In a statement, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves shared how excited he is to bring the Home Town business to his state.

“My administration is committed to building a stronger economy that will benefit Laurel residents for generations to come,” he said. “And we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Scotsman Manufacturing Company to create 85 jobs that will pay above-average wages.”

“On behalf of all Mississippi, we thank them for their continued investment in the Hospitality State and its people. There is no doubt that they are truly making our state a better place for all Mississippians,” he continued.

Ben and Erin Napier Celebrate Scotsman Manufacturing on Instagram

Scotsman Manufacturing officially opened on January 12th. So to celebrate the day, Erin posted an Instagram video that highlights a few of her “local factory heroes.”

“Yesterday we finally announced to the world the launch of Scotsman Manufacturing,” she wrote. “This was a tiny dream deep inside @scotsman.co from childhood: sparked the first time he watched Tommy Boy.”

In the clip, we peek inside Laurel Machine & Foundry, which makes the products that the couple sells at Laurel Mercantile. First, the video introduces a handful of the company’s 128 employees to the world. Then, it explains what the store is all about.

“At Laurel Mercantile, we sell heirloom wares and durable goods that are made in the U.S.A.,” a voiceover shares. “If we’re going to be serious about revitalizing small-town America then we have to be serious about making things in America to keep our hometown strong.”

In the caption, Erin explains how seeing “the shuttered factories of NC where he grew up” furthered Ben’s dream. So now, he’s committing himself to revitalizing Laurel while also helping the American economy. And his new company is the next step in his process.

Erin added, “We knew our store would sell exclusively American-made wares and our partnerships would lift up the American worker.”

For now, Scotsman Manufacturing will stick to producing high-quality kitchen surfaces. But its most important goal is to build a stronger community.

“Stay tuned as we build something amazing,” she ended. “Something bigger than butcher block cutting boards and countertops. Us.”