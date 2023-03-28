Ernie Hudson Claims He Wasn’t Properly Compensated For ‘Ghostbusters’

Veteran actor Ernie Hudson admits he was surprised that his recent candid comments about Ghostbusters went viral. On The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show, Hudson called Ghostbusters “the most difficult movie I ever did”. He also said he was “pushed aside” after the film’s mass commercial success.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“It got picked up and ran all over the place,” Hudson recently told Yahoo Entertainment. “There are certain things in this business that you don’t talk about. I’ve mentioned before that was a difficult job. Most of the time, you accept those things and move on, because you’re afraid. You don’t want to do anything or say anything, because you’re happy to be working. The last thing you want to do is stop that.”

Hudson has been open about his ‘Ghostbusters’ feeling in the past

Back in 2020, Hudson detailed how his character was to be on equal footing with the other Ghostbusters. However, as production unfolded, Winston Zeddemore was cut back and not even introduced until halfway through the film. “I never did [get a reason],” he explained then. “I think they said for the story, you know, we got three guys [Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis] who are really established in the industry and I was really just getting started.”

According to Hudson, his reduced compensation extended beyond merely diminished screen time. Of course, his upfront salary was substantially lower than his co-stars. However, he was also largely left out of the lucrative merchandising windfall that followed Ghostbusters’ blockbuster success in 1984. “They couldn’t have paid me less money,” Hudson said of the studio.

Hudson feels that he wasn’t properly compensated for the overall success of the franchise compared to his costars. “I know so much of this business is about how you’re perceived, and [the perception is that] certain people deserve to make outrageous amounts of money. Whereas other people who work just as hard and may have more credits are not thought of as deserving in that way and the studios are insulted they would even ask for it.”

Ernie Hudson realizes his inexperience affected his ‘Ghostbusters’ journey

Hudson recognizes in retrospect that he was outmaneuvered by more seasoned negotiators looking out for their own interests, not his. As Ghostbusters mania exploded, he found himself with far less bargaining power than he deserved.

“When you go into negotiate thinking people are going to do the right thing, you sign a contract without really being able to read and understand it,” he pointed out. “And you rely on agents who don’t really about whether or not you understand it. A lot of times, they’re just happy to have a client get a job. [They] aren’t looking out for your best interests. Then you look around and say, ‘Why don’t I get any royalties from all this stuff that has my face on it?’ And they go, ‘Oh, that’s not part of your deal.’ That was a really hard awakening. I was a single dad then, too, and I was focused on getting the job. You think that people are protecting you, and they aren’t.”

Despite Winston’s popularity with fans, the studio failed to recognize his breakout potential. “The fans embraced Winston in a way that the studio was surprised by,” Hudson explained. “I spoke to one executive who said, ‘Ernie, to the fans Winston is just part of the Ghostbusters.’ And I thought, ‘Isn’t that what I was always meant to be?’ I didn’t realize they thought of me as something else.”