‘1883’ Fans Are Livid That Actors Got Exactly Zero 2022 Emmys Nominations

Fans of Taylor Sheridan‘s prequel miniseries to Yellowstone, 1883, expected the show to have a strong presence at this year’s Emmy Awards. Especially in the acting categories where there were several performances worthy of nomination. However, to the shock of many, when the nominations were announced on Tuesday, 1883 came out entirely empty-handed.

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to voice their displeasure at the Emmy snubs. Some fans may have been disappointed, but not surprised.

Yellowstone and 1883 getting snubbed by the Emmy’s !!! pic.twitter.com/lwYwL2KxUC — Maria (@Duduca_22) July 12, 2022

“1883 was the best thing I’ve watched all year. The lack of Emmy love is crazy,” wrote one fan. “1883 getting snubbed on Emmy noms is crazy. There’s a reason most people hate these award shows lol. Incredible Sam Elliott,” said another who shared the same sentiment.

The #Emmys hate #ParamountPlus No major nods for The Offer, Evil, Strange New Worlds, Yellowstone, The Mayor of Kingstown, or 1883. pic.twitter.com/FvlWwYtmKF — Shannon Nutt (@ShannonNutt) July 12, 2022

Fans are particularly disappointed by the complete lack of nominations in the acting categories. Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill were all seen as safe bets for their respective categories.

“Bummed that 4 of TV’s best – Maid, Tehran, 1883 and This is Us – managed only a single nom (Margaret Qualley, lead actress in a limited series or movie). EmmyNoms #Emmys #Emmys2022,” wrote one TV fan. “Give Faith Hill & Tim McGraw each an Emmy for 1883. This show is fantastic!” passionately claimed another.

No Emmy love for 1883 and Sam Elliott? I thought it was the best of all the new shows. — UnclePhilTweets (@unclephiltweets) July 12, 2022

Onward and Upward for Taylor Sheridan After 1883 Snubs

Taylor Sheridan likely doesn’t even have time these days to even notice 1883 getting snubbed by the Emmys. Yellowstone also came up completely short this year, but Sheridan has too many projects coming up to become distracted.

Yellowstone will continue onto a highly-anticipated fifth season later this year. Another spinoff titled 1923 will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Yellowstone and its spinoffs have been such a success for Paramount+ that it seems Sheridan won the keys to the streaming kingdom to continue filling the streamer with quality content.

He recently signed on to become showrunner for a CIA drama series titled Lioness. The new series will revolve around a real-life CIA program in which women were trained to infiltrate terrorist and criminal networks.

Plus, later this year will see the release of Tulsa King. A mafia tale starring Sylvester Stallone as a recently released prisoner who is sent to Oklahoma to set up criminal operations for his New York crime family. Not only that, but Paramount Plus also renewed Mayor of Kingstown starring Billy Bob Thornton for another season.

If Sheridan stays this busy, he’ll eventually man a show that the Emmys love as much as his legions of viewers have grown to love.