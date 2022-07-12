Hollywood hallmark Sam Elliott saw rave reviews for his performance as Shea Brennan in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel, 1883. The authenticity and emotion he lent to his part contributed to the massive success of the series overall. However, now, the Emmys are right around the corner. After unveiling the nominations, many of the actor’s fans think Elliott missed out after “spoiling” his chances following some extremely insensitive comments made earlier this year.

Deadline shared the complete list of Emmy nominations on Tuesday. In scanning the list, both Sam Elliott and the rest of the Yellowstone universe’s cast were snubbed in the running. Fans of the neo-Western are now livid that the entirety of the franchise’s cast and crew went unnominated. However, when it comes to Sam Elliott, some have reasoned his remarks about Netflix’s The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch affected his chances. See what Twitter has to say below.

I hate to say it, or even think it, but I wonder if Sam Elliott's insensitive remarks may have spoiled any chances for "1883" to get any Emmy nominations tomorrow. — Joe Leydon (@JoeLeydon) July 12, 2022

Following the Emmy 2022 nominations announcement, American film critic Joe Leydon wrote, “I hate to say it, or even think it, but I wonder if Sam Elliott’s insensitive remarks may have spoiled any chances for ‘1883’ to get any Emmy nominations tomorrow.”

@TheEmmys how in the name of Jesus Christ could you possibly omit any nominations for 1883, Isabel May, Sam Elliott, and Tim Mcgraw? Isabel May gave the performance of a lifetime as did the other two! — Ariaa® Jaeger (@AriaaJaeger) July 12, 2022

Sam Elliott Absolutely Blasted Netflix’s ‘The Power of the Dog’

Earlier this year, when The Power of the Dog premiered on Netflix, 1883‘s Sam Elliott blasted the Western film. During a feature on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron, Elliott said, “I thought, ‘What the f—? What the f—?’…[The cowboys] are all running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f—ing movie.”

The Power of the Dog follows a rancher named Phil Burbank as he battles both personal struggles and the realities of running a ranch in the early 20th century. Throughout filming, Benedict Cumberbatch demonstrated immense dedication to his role. That said, the plot of the film hardly demonstrates as much realism as we see in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. And it seems to be that fact that initially set Sam Elliott off.

1883 getting snubbed on Emmy noms is crazy.



There’s a reason most people hate these award shows lol. Incredible Sam Elliott. — Cooper Watson (@coopertwatson) July 12, 2022

Benedict Cumberbatch Adapted a Genuine Wild-West Mentality for ‘Power of the Dog’

Regardless of Sam Elliott’s review of The Power of the Dog, leading star Benedict Cumberbatch demonstrated a surreal amount of dedication in taking on the role of Phil Burbank. And while this isn’t unheard of, that dedication made life outside of filming extremely difficult for the actor.

Amazingly, Cumberbatch taught himself how to play the banjo in just one month while filming the Netflix thriller. On top of that, he also learned how to herd cattle. Given the unofficial feud between the film and the Yellowstone universe, it would be interesting to see whether the Doctor Strange actor could keep up with the stars of Yellowstone, given the latter crew has undergone years of Taylor Sheridan’s “cowboy camp.”

That’s not all though. Amid filming for the Western, the Phil Burbank actor also chain-smoked filterless cigarettes for months. He gave himself nicotine poisoning several times over. Topping it all off, he revealed he went months without showering, refusing to wash until The Power of the Dog saw completion.