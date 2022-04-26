2022-billboard-music-awards-host-revealed

With the Billboard Music Awards just weeks away, we’ve finally learned who will be performing hosting duties during the annual star-studded event.

According to Variety, BBC and MRC announced on Friday that Sean “Diddy” Combs will host the Billboard Music Awards. The outlet states the event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas while last year’s BBMAs took place in Los Angeles.

As per the outlet, Sean “Diddy” Combs is an accomplished producer, designer, and philanthropist. He won his first BBMA in 1997 when he released his album No Way Out. Sean “Diddy” Combs is a two-time BBMA winner.

Currently, Combs is working on his seventh studio album. The last time the R&B artist released a new solo album was 15 years ago, with Press Play. Press Play reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2006. More recently, the 2022 host appeared on the Billboard Music Awards stage in 2017, when he paid tribute to the iconic Notorious B.I.G. on what the outlet reports would have marked his 45th birthday.

Of his upcoming role during the 2022 BBMAs, Combs said, “This will be unlike any awards show—I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high.”

However, in addition to serving as host at the Billboard Music Awards, Combs will also be an executive producer with Robert Deaton.

Ahead of the awards show, which airs on NBC on Sunday, May 15th, the artist and producer boasted, “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will also be available to live stream on Peacock.

Who Will Perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

It’s still pretty early for the awards show’s showrunners to reveal their lineup of performances. However, in announcing Sean “Diddy” Combs as host, Variety also revealed a few of the artists we can expect to hit the stage during the Billboard Music Awards.

As per the outlet, the show will honor R&B artist Mary J. Blige, a 10-time BBMA winner, whom we recently saw dominate Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium during the 2022 Super Bowl. Hopefully, one of the surprises Combs has in store is a performance from Mary J. Blige herself.

In addition, we can also expect to see performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Latto, Rauw Alejandro, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Apparently, however, that’s just the beginning. With less than three weeks to go until the long-anticipated event airs, the news outlet shared music lovers should expect announcements regarding more performances in the coming weeks.