2022-emmys-presenters-revealed

The Emmys announced Kenan Thompson as its host and now we know who will present all those gold statues for TV’s most glamorous night of the year.

Since NBC and its streaming service Peacock are broadcasting the event this year, you can expect a heavy dose of network talent. Thompson, after all, is a long-time cast member of Saturday Night Live. Two of the network’s biggest names — Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni — also will present awards. Hello Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime fans. At least your favorite characters will be together on an awards show.

The Emmys are set for Monday night. Coincidentally, the show tapped other SNL alums. Funny may be the key to an award show. Here are the other SNL exes on the presenter list — Will Arnett, Vanessa Bayer, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler and Molly Shannon.

Kelly Clarkson, the singer, talk-show host and a frequent coach of The Voice, will hand out an award. She’s won five Daytime Emmys, so it’s a good idea to have her on hand for the primetime version of the show. Then there’s Ariana DeBose, who has enjoyed quite the year. She won all the major acting awards, including an Oscar, for her performance in West Side Story. Plus, she hosted the Tony Awards. So if Thompson needs some help, she’s there.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is a presenter, too. Maybe it’s a consolation prize for her Emmy snub. She’s Mabel on Only Murders in the Building, which the Emmys adore this year.

Other presenters announced Wednesday include Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs, Hannah Einbinder, Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon & Lee Jung-jae, Jimmy Kimmel and Diego Luna. Plus, there’s Jean Smart, Kerry Washington and Natalie Zea.

So who you got in this year’s Emmys? Are you a Succession fan? Do you enjoy the backstabbing, manipulative Roy family? This HBO show garnered 25 Emmy nominations.

All hail the Roys and Succession. The show received 25 nominations.

Apple TV’s Ted Lasso was last year’s Emmy darling. The comedy about a beloved soccer team in England also has a chance for another banner evening with 20 nominations.

The White Lotus, the HBO drama about tourists at a ritzy Hawaiian resort, also received 20 nominations. HBO’s Hacks and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building each scored 17 Emmy nods. Yes, Gomez deserved a spot, too, alongside her co-stars.

Here are the Emmy nominations for the major categories.

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Yes, we love Ted Lasso, even if it's not American football. The Apple TV comedy headlined last year's ceremony.

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Limited Series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

So enjoy the show. (You can find a list of other nominees here.) And remember it’s on a Monday night this year. NBC is the home of Sunday Night Football. And the network isn’t going to give up the most watched TV event each week, even if it’s to celebrate the best of TV. The best news of all is that the Emmys usher in the new network fall schedule.