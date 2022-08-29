2022 MTV VMAs: Fans React to Johnny Depp’s Bizarre ‘Comeback’ Appearance

Johnny Depp won his defamation trial against former partner Amber Heard in early June and since then, the longtime actor has been working to make his way back into the film industry and into the public’s good graces. However, the star’s latest appearance at the MTV VMAs award show had many of his fans cringing. And, a day later, they took to social media in response to his bizarre “comeback.” See the clip below for context.

Johnny Depp said if there’s going to be a joke, I’m going to make it and I love that for him 🤣👏🏼 (via his and MTV’s insta) #JohnnyDeppRisesVMAs #MoonManDepp #VMAs pic.twitter.com/LXvxPc47MX — 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) August 29, 2022

According to Decider, Johnny Depp’s feature at the 2022 VMAs marks his first since winning his defamation trial in June. Although many of us are wishing he had gone about it in a different manner. Long known for his creativity in absurd wigs, costumes, and accents, Depp instead made a remote appearance. The clip shows Johnny Depp’s face instead digitally “super-imposed” on a “floating moonman body,” inspired by the VMAs’ trophy design.

The clip above sees the Pirates of the Caribbean actor humorously, and not so subtly, referencing his ongoing unemployment. He states, “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any ol’ thing you need.”

Fans, taking to the comments following the video, had extremely mixed reactions. The following sees one of the VMAs’ audience members drawing a comparison between Johnny Depp and the iconic children’s cartoon, Spongebob Squarepants.

Why is a Johnny depp computer screen being hoisted around the vmas like this pic.twitter.com/N7veURxfRc — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) August 29, 2022

The viewer hysterically tweeted, “Why is a Johnny depp computer screen being hoisted around the vmas like this.” Fans, more seriously, responded, “If I’m not mistaken, he’s filming a movie.”

Aside from his bizarre appearance at the VMAs, fans commended him for his criticism of the media. One fan said of his VMA appearance, “Johnny Depp played this well. Clever, actually. He made a mockery of the media. And it worked.”

Following his brief appearance at this year’s VMAs, the outlet further states Johnny Depp will appear in the title La Favorite.

Johnny Depp to Direct First Film In Decades

Amid his comical appearance at the MTV VMAs, Johnny Depp also has a new project in the works. After winning his defamation trial against Amber Heard earlier this summer, Johnny Depp will direct his first film in over 20 years.

Heading behind the camera, Depp will direct the film Modigliani, a biographical film about the Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani. While he became famous for his surreal take on the human form, Johnny Depp’s film focuses on the 48-hour period of the artist’s life that established his place in art history.

In speaking about the film, Depp said, “The saga of Mr. Modigloani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph – a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”