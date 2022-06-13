2022 Tony Awards Ratings Revealed

Just days after the 2022 Tony Awards, the ratings for the live theater award show’s special night are officially available.

According to Variety, the Tony Awards saw a 39% increase in viewership from last year’s award show. The event’s notably first-ever live coast-to-coast telecast drew 3.65 million viewers for its exciting three-hour time slot on CBS. This is all from the special time-zone adjusting Live+ Same Day data by Nielsen.

Variety further revealed that much like 2021’s event in September, the Tony Awards kicked off with an exclusive start on Paramount+. The streaming platform aired the first hour of the event and CBS aired the remaining three hours. Last year the award show on CBS drew in a 0.4 rating among adults ages 18-49 and 2.77 million total. All of this is according to Nielsen’s time-zone adjusted Live+ Same Day data.

This year’s Tony Awards was hosted by “Hamilton” star and recent Oscar winner Ariana DeBose. The event was also Broadway’s big celebration of its first full season since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. “A Strange Loop” is this year’s Best Musical, and “The Lehman Trilogy” was Best Play. Other big wins were “Company” as Best Revival of a Musical. “Take Me Out” won Best Revival of a Play.

Ariana DeBose Talks Hosting the 2022 Tony Awards

Prior to hosting the 2022 Tony Awards, “Hamilton” alum Ariana DeBose spoke to Washington Post about what viewers could expect from the big theater evening.

“As the host of this particular Tony ceremony and as one of your own, I say to those people, ‘I promise you, I got you.’ There’s no way in the world that this Tony Awards will go by without us taking the time to shine the light.”

DeBose also stated that the event will be a lot of fun for everyone. “I’m trying to keep it light, keep it joyful, say a little something that maybe we need to hear. But we’re celebrating. It feels great. I am, in the words of Stephen Sondheim, ‘excited and scared.’”

While speaking about performing on the Tony Awards stage in the past, DeBose shared, “It is helpful, but I don’t think any of those times really compares to this one. I feel like I’m being tasked with driving the train a little bit. I think, if I’m honest, I do feel the pressure. But it’s because I have skin in the game. It’s because I care.”

In regards to nominees for Tony Awards this year, DeBose added she is happy with the fact that multiple Black nominees are in every performance category. “I’m honored to be the person with the privilege to try and provide a moment of joy and true celebration for not only all the headliners and nominees, but for our community at large, which is something I think we really need right now.”