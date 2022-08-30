2022-vmas-ratings-revealed

Over the weekend, the MTV Video Movie Awards held their annual celebration to showcase and honor some of the most talented artists of the year. Building an entire company and cultural movement surrounding music, the first award show aired on September 14, 1984. For the past 37 years, musicians from all genres of music have been honored at the awards with numerous memorable moments along the way. While some award shows deal with capturing an audience, it appears the MTV VMAs had no problem drawing a crowd as its viewership climbed from 2021.

Looking at the preliminary Nielsen numbers, the entire MTV VMAs, which consist of a pre-show and the awards, received 3.7 million viewers over 12 cable channels including the CW. When compared to the numbers in 2021, viewership saw a 3 percent rise. Breaking down the minutes viewed, the MTV Video Music Awards was watched a total of 1.59 billion minutes. In 2021, that number was only 1.4 billion. This is the second consecutive year the award show saw a bump in viewership.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Honored At The MTV Video Music Awards

Among some of the top moments from the MTV VMAs, the iconic Red Hot Chili Peppers won the Global Icon Award. Being the second group to receive the award in the United States, frontman Anthony Kiedis thanked MTV for supporting their music. “I did want to thank the sassy mistress known as MTV for supporting us for 1,000 years and more. But really, really, really I want to thank Flea and John and Chad Smith… for giving me a purpose in my life for the last 40 years. I would’ve been a free-floating disaster in space if not for these boys, so thank you boys for giving me something to do with my life and love.”

Drummer Chad Smith also thanked fans and MTV for their support, adding a tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins. “There’s another musical global icon and his name is Taylor Hawkins. I want to dedicate this to Taylor and his family. I love them and I miss him every day, and fly on, Hawk. Fly on, brother.”

While receiving the Global Icon Award at the MTV VMAs, Red Hot Chili Peppers is on the cusp of releasing their 13th studio album called Return of the Dream Canteen in October. Releasing a statement, the band wrote, “We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way.”