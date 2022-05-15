2023 Oscars Date Set by The Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science, along with ABC, announced on Friday (May 13th) that the 95th annual Oscars will be held on March 12, 2023.

In a press release, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science revealed that the 2023 Oscars will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The organization noted that the general entry categories submission deadline is November 15th and preliminary voting begins on December 12th. The final voting will end on March 7, 2023, and the award show will take place on week after that.

The latest news about the 2023 Oscars comes just months after the 94th annual event had some controversy. After Chris Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and the lack of her hair, Will Smith walked across the event’s stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face. It’s a sensitive topic because Pinkett Smith has alopecia. The condition causes hair loss. In response to the move, Rock declared, “Will Smith just smacked the s—t out of me!” Smith replied, “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!”

Despite the incident, Will Smith was able to stay for the rest of the event. He even received the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams in “King Richard.”

However, Will Smith resigned from the Academy days after the 94th annual Oscars. The actor also apologized to Chris Rock, Richard Williams, and those who attended or watched the event. He wasn’t permanently banned. But the Board of Governors decided to prohibit Smith from attending any Academy events or programs for a decade.

Chris Rock Jokes About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap During Standup Event in London

According to The Telegraph, Chris Rock took the stage of his latest standup set in London to joke about Will Smith’s now infamous Oscars slap.

“I’m ok, if anybody was wondering,” Chris Rock declared. “Got most of my hearing back. Don’t expect me to talk about the bulls—. I’ll take about it at some point… on Netflix. Your tickets were expensive but not that expensive.”

Rock previously supported Dave Chappelle after the fellow comedian was attacked onstage during the Netflix Is a Joke Festival. “I thought that was Will Smith!” Rock said about the attacker.

Meanwhile, a source close to Will Smith told People that the actor traveled to India for spiritual purposes following the slap. Smith’s wife also issued a statement about the incident on her “Red Table Talk” Facebook Watch show.

The statement reads, “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the [‘Red Table Talk’] when the time calls. Until then… the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring, and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”