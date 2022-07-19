ACM Awards 2023 Date, Location, Channel Revealed

One of country music‘s biggest events of the year, the ACM Awards, underwent a significant change in 2022. Last spring, the famed awards show moved from its long-held spot on CBS to streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Now, ahead of the 2023 ACM Awards, we have information regarding where we can watch the annual awards show. We also have new information touching on the show’s date and its location.

According to Deadline, the ACM Awards, streaming for the second year in a row on Amazon Prime Video, will air on Thursday, May 11th, 2023. As per the outlet, the 58th annual ceremony will stream from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Next year’s ACM Awards marks the show’s first time returning to Texas since its 50th ceremony in 2015. Raj Kapoor will reportedly serve as the show’s executive producer.

Prime Video made the special announcement on Tuesday in coordination with the Academy of Country Music and MRC.

In speaking about the ACM Awards’ second streaming event on Prime, Amazon Studios’ head, Jennifer Salke, said, “We are thrilled to once again bring the Emmy Award-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards to our global audience.”

She continued, “The 2022 show gave viewers an immersive, fan-first nonstop event, showcasing the ability to create dynamic experiences across Amazon even after the live show ends.”

Salke explained that she and the rest of Prime Video’s representatives hope the ACM Awards’ return to the streaming platform “help[s] redefine the award show experience for fans.”

ACM CEO Speaks Out About Award Show’s Partnership With Prime

Amazon’s positive statement regarding its streaming of the ACM Awards for 2022 goes both ways. Its live broadcast didn’t just help “redefine” the awards show’s experience for fans. The Academy’s CEO, Damon Whiteside, also says it marked a major step for country music.

“The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon to once again deliver the ACM Awards live to a global audience on Prime Video,” Whiteside said of the 2023 ceremony. “The March 2022 show was a defining moment for the ACM,” he said. Though he continued that it was also “a huge step forward for country music, allowing audiences around the world to see their favorite artists perform live and be recognized for their excellence.”

For now, information regarding the 2023 ACM Awards’ nominee submissions, hosts, and performers remains shrouded. However, Deadline did promise that further information regarding those points should go public over the next several months.

Meanwhile, fans who didn’t experience the 2022 ACM Awards live still have an opportunity to do so. As per the outlet, the show is still available to stream on-demand. Streamers have access via Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, and Amazon Music Unlimited.