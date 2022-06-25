Daytime Emmys 2022: Was the Award Show a Live Broadcast?

Awards shows happen to draw a lot of eyeballs to their chosen broadcasts on TV and the Daytime Emmys 2022 telecast was no different. It popped up on CBS on Friday night and was hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. They are hosts on the ever-popular Entertainment Tonight.

Others making appearances there included John Aniston, who picked up a Lifetime Achievement Award. Aniston has played bad-guy Victor Kiriakis on NBC’s long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives. Does his last name look familiar? It should. He’s actually the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. These award shows will usually air live on TV…as in you see them as they happen. Did this year’s Daytime Emmys 2022 broadcast actually air live?

Broadcast of Daytime Emmys 2022 Is Available On Paramount+

Yes, according to The Sun. It not only aired on CBS but was streamed live on Paramount+. If you happened to miss Friday night’s broadcast, then it is available on-demand on the streaming platform. Of course, some plans in the past couple of years changed the show’s plans. The 2020 show was a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the Daytime Emmys were pre-taped in front of a limited audience. As you can tell, with these recent broadcasts, there were not always live broadcasts. That was corrected, though, when Friday night’s telecast was, for sure, all live.

What about the winners at the show? According to The Hollywood Reporter, Frazier and Turner took home Daytime Emmys for Best Entertainment News Series. Kelly Clarkson had quite a night for herself with Daytime Emmys for The Kelly Clarkson Show and for Best Entertainment Talk Show Host. Yes, Jeopardy! fans can rejoice as the show won the Best Game Show award. Steve Harvey of Family Feud takes home the Best Game Show Host honor.

Show Took Place At Pasadena (Calif.) Convention Center

John McCook of The Bold and the Beautiful and Mishael Morgan of The Young and the Restless took home Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama for actor/actress. The show took place at the Pasadena (Calif.) Convention Center on a Friday night.

Meanwhile, after hearing about the big Jeopardy! win, host Ken Jennings reacted to the show’s major victory. He tweeted, “Don’t call it a comeback! Congrats to the hard-working team at [Jeopardy!].” The show has been around in a couple of incarnations. Back in its earlier form, Art Fleming would be the host. Yet millions of fans know that Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for many, many years. Jennings, who is a Tournament of Champions participant, has been working as a host along with Mayim Bialik. Right now, Jennings is on a little bit of a break.