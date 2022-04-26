Daytime Emmys Announce Date for Ceremony on CBS

For the first time in two years, the Daytime Emmy Awards return for a live, in-person ceremony on Friday, June 24, airing on CBS and Paramount+. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) will announce nominations on Thursday, May 5.

Per Variety, the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards will take place at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. You can watch the live show on CBS starting at 9 p.m. EST. If you have premium Paramount+, then you can also view the show live. All other Paramount subscriptions let you watch the event the following day.

NATAS also announced the dates for all of the other Emmy award shows, including the new Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. All children’s programming that would’ve been placed in the Daytime or Primetime Emmys will now belong to this new category, which will hold a ceremony in December.

Each Emmy show will also feature a Lifetime Achievement Award winner. The winners include John Aniston, Sir David Attenborough, LeVar Burton, Judy Woodruff, Lesley Visser, Yvette Kanouff, and the PBS show “The Old House.”

“We look forward to honoring this year’s unparalleled class of Lifetime Achievement honorees — each an icon in their craft — and couldn’t be more excited to award the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmys,” Adam Sharp, president & CEO of NATAS, said. “After two years of virtual ceremonies, we’re overjoyed to once again be together, in-person, to celebrate the best of television.”

Let’s dive into the Emmys schedule below.

Here’s When the Daytime Emmys and Other Shows Air

Kicking off the awards circuit was the 73rd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. The ceremony took place yesterday, Monday, April 25, as part of the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas. Tech guru Yvette Kanouff received her Lifetime Achievement award there.

Next up, the 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards will air on Tuesday, May 24. The ceremony will take place at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York. Sports journalist Lesley Visser receives her award at that time.

Pioneering home renovation series “The Old House” will be honored on June 18 at the 49th Annual Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys. The Pasadena Convention Center will host the event in California.

A few days later, the Pasadena Civic Auditorium will host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys on June 24. John Aniston, who played Victor Kiriakis for more than 35 years on “Days of Our Lives,” will receive his Lifetime Achievement Award then.

The Primetime Emmys take place on Monday, Sept. 12, in Los Angeles. Look for nomination announcements later on July 12 for all primetime series.

Then, a few weeks later, the 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards returns to Palladium-Times Square in New York. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, NATAS awards the news categories and journalist Judy Woodruff will receive her Lifetime Achievement Award. On Thursday, Sept. 29, filmmakers will receive the documentary award and Sir David Attenborough will receive his award.

Finally, the awards season wraps up with the first annual Children’s & Family Emmys on Dec. 11. Taking place at Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony will later honor “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton.