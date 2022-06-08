‘Full House’ Icon Bob Saget to Be Posthumously Honored at Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Eight seasons of “Full House” introduced viewers to a multitude of beloved cast members. And many of them remain in the spotlight long after the series’ conclusion in 1995. However, none remains more adored than America’s favorite TV dad, Danny Tanner, played by the late Bob Saget.

Saget’s death rocked the entertainment industry. But now, several months after his passing, the “Full House” star will posthumously receive a special honor at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

According to Variety, the Critics Choice Association shared news of the presentation on Tuesday. Bob Saget will be receiving the association’s Impact Award. Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s widow, will accept the prestigious award on the comedian’s behalf. Making the event even more memorable, the Danny Tanner actor’s longtime “Full House” costar, John Stamos (Uncle Jesse) will present the Impact Award.

The outlet further states the Impact Award honors career achievements tied to non-fiction, unscripted, and reality television programming. The “Full House” star was chosen this year for his work as a comedian. The association also selected him for his run on “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” which he hosted from 1989 to 1997.

In addition to Bob Saget’s 2022 Impact Award, there is also a multitude of stars expected to appear at the Real TV Awards. Presenters throughout the night include Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Kathy Griffin.

Here’s What the ‘Full House’ Icon Had to Say About Mortality

Ironically, just months before authorities found Bob Saget dead in a Florida hotel room, the “Full House” star made an appearance on “Till This Day with radio Rahim.” While there, he spoke about grief, death, and how mortality influenced his views of life amid his final years.

“Full House” fans remember Bob Saget’s Danny Tanner as funny, kind, genuine, and loving, albeit a little uptight. However, even away from the classic TV show’s set, Saget continued to demonstrate many of those traits. That’s interesting, and incredibly inspiring as, during the interview with Rahim, Saget revealed just how much loss and grief he’s endured throughout his life.

“Every two years somebody died,” the actor and comedian generalized. “I had a cousin die at 23 – she died of cancer after giving birth to her child.” Afterward, he said he lost both his sisters, not to mention plenty of other cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Perhaps as a way to confront his grief, the actor continued to act and perform stand-up. Years later, it paid off because he said, “At 65, I’m different than I was…I just don’t have the same way of doing humor or conversation.”

In speaking to all of his previous losses, he said, “Mortality, all that stuff has fortunately changed me.”

He added, “I’m proud of myself because I’m onto a new thing.”