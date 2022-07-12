henry-winkler-fans-are-absolutely-pumped-about-his-major-2022-emmys-nomination

The votes are in, and classic TV star Henry Winkler earned a 2022 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the show “Barry.”

Back in 2018, Henry Winkler won his first Emmy award for his performance in “Barry” Season 1. Season 2 earned him another nomination, though not a win. And now, he’s three for three when it comes to Supporting Actor nominations.

Winkler faces some tough competition in the Comedy category, though. To win, he’d have to beat out his fellow “Barry” co-star, Anthony Carrigan. Plus “Ted Lasso” stars Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, and Nick Mohammed. And let’s not forget Tony Shalhoub from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Tyler James Wiliams from “Abbott Elementary,” and Bowen Yang from “Saturday Night Live.”

But the nomination itself is an honor, and Henry Winkler fans congratulated the star when the news broke on Twitter earlier.

Henry Winkler Fans Congratulate the ‘Barry’ Star on His 2022 Emmy Nomination

While the man himself has yet to respond to his Emmy nomination, several Henry Winkler fans expressed their support for the actor online.

HBO, which produced “Barry,” spread the word about Winkler’s nomination in an earlier tweet. “Take this feeling and use it. Congratulations to @hwinkler4real of #Barry on his #Emmys2022 nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series,” the post read.

A fan named Leon Neal replied to the tweet, “Absolutely and totally deserved.”

Another fan said, “Love this, his character in Barry is brilliant and a joy to watch him act throughout this series.”

“The Fonz has still got it,” someone else wrote.

“HENRY WINKLER YOU’RE THE BEST YOU’RE ALREADY A WINNER IN MY HEART,” another enthusiastic fan commented.

What Other Nominations Did Winkler’s Show ‘Barry’ Earn?

“Barry” earned a whopping 14 total Emmy nominations for the 2022 awards show. Including Henry Winkler and Anthony Carrigan’s nods for Supporting Actor, the show also earned an Outstanding Comedy Series nomination and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nomination for Bill Hader.

Other key nominations included Outstanding Casting, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Cinematography for a Sigle-Camera (Half-Hour) Series. “Barry” also earned sound editing, sound mixing, and single-camera picture editing nods. The show also nabbed two stunt awards, for coordination and performance. Plus two writing awards.

That’s a pretty good haul, considering how stiff the competition was this year and how many nominations were submitted. “Barry” and Henry Winkler’s biggest competition is likely “Ted Lasso,” which snagged several wins in 2021 in the comedy categories. And let’s not forget Hulu’s frontrunner “Only Murders in the Building,” or Amazon’s Prime “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” ABC also made a comeback this year with “Abbott Elementary” earning several nods.

Stay tuned for more Emmys updates.