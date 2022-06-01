Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

After Will Smith’s scandalous slap heard ’round the world, his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, is finally breaking her silence on the issue. Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards after telling a joke about Jada’s hair condition.

Now, Jada is giving her thoughts on the issues. During the latest episode of her Facebook show, “Red Table Talk,” Jada admitted she thinks the two actors need to come together to reconcile their differences.

She began the show by saying, “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.” Although her comments on the slap were short and to the point, she made another remark. She said she believes both her husband and Chris are needed now more than ever.

After the slap went down at the event, the Academy banned Will Smith from the famous ceremony for the next ten years. Smith slapped the comedian after telling a joke about Jada’s bald head. In the past, she’s been transparent about her struggles with alopecia.

When this season of “Red Table” debuted, it opened with a statement saying her family has been focusing on deep healing and would address the issues when the time comes. Unfortunately, while the time has apparently come for Jada, we’re still waiting for her husband to speak about the incident.

Since he struck Rock, Smith, who went on to win the Academy Award that same night for Best Actor for King Richard, has publicly apologized to Rock. However, he later released a statement saying he “reacted emotionally” because the “joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear.”

Jada Pinkett Smith finally discusses the infamous slap

The former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star resigned from the Academy despite the ban. After the scandal, Smith traveled to India to practice yoga and meditation. Nearly 48 hours after the incident, the Girls Trip actress broke her silence on social media with a message on her Instagram that read, “This is a season for healing, and I’m here for it.”

During the episode, she focused heavily on what it’s like to live with alopecia. The actress sadly had to go bald “without a choice.” Her mother, Adrienne, said that it looked like her daughter “had surgery on her skull” alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that causes one’s hair to fall out.

“That gives me a lot of anxiety,” said Smith, who ultimately decided to shave her head. “What’s my hair going to look like today?”

The scuffle between Rock and Smith began after Rock made a joke at the expense of Smith’s appearance. “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” Rock said. At first, Smith’s husband seemed to laugh, but he then stunned the audience and viewers by storming the stage and slapping Rock in the face.