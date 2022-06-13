John Stamos ‘Disappointed’ in Tony Awards for Not Including the Late Bob Saget in Memoriam

Actor John Stamos is not happy with the Tony Awards as the yearly celebration of all things Broadway missed Full House costar Bob Saget. Stamos, who was a close friend of Saget, who died in January, is calling out the ceremonies. Saget was left out of its “In Memoriam” segment on Sunday night. Seeing the omission didn’t sit well with Stamos, who went on Twitter to air his grievances with the event and the Tony Awards.

Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing ! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) June 12, 2022

Widow of Bob Saget Gives John Stamos One of Her Husband’s Guitars

Recently, Stamos and other close friends of Saget gathered together for a tribute show that turned into a Netflix special. Among the people who appeared on there were Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, Jeff Ross, and Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo. It was revealed a while back that Rizzo actually gave Stamos one of Saget’s guitars. Rizzo was busy getting ready to sell her house, which she eventually did, and moved out. “She knows how much John and her husband loved to play music together,” a source close to the family said at the time. “She felt it was an appropriate gift to pass on.”

Meanwhile, the Full House star remembered the last time that he had saw Saget. “The last time we were all together, we went on a double date to Nobu, maybe a month before he passed away,” Stamos said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “He didn’t look like a guy who was going to die, but he was very calm, which was odd for Bob. He was at peace somehow. And he listened and he was thoughtful and didn’t interrupt; he cared about what we were saying.”

Bob Saget was on tour in Florida when he died. The actor-comedian was known for Full House as well as Fuller House. But he also hosted a show on ABC that featured funny videos. It happened to be called America’s Funniest Home Videos. Saget, though, would not necessarily be the same guy doing stand-up comedy people might expect. He was different from Danny Tanner on TV. Still, the fact that so many of his friends showed up at the tribute show in his honor speaks volumes about their love and respect for Saget.