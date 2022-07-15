‘Law & Order’ Alum Anthony Anderson Takes Major Shot at the Emmy Awards

The 2022 Emmy Award nominations are out. And like most guessed, the list was composed of great shows like Stranger Things, Ozark, Squid Games, and Inventing Anna. While all those come from Netflix, other shows like Better Call Saul and HBO’s Barry drew nominations as well. But among the shows represented, there was one missing, Black-ish. For eight seasons, the cast, including Anthony Anderson, entertained audiences until their final run in April. Although it was their final season, the Emmys only nominated them for two categories. Guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Anderson took time to address the awards and how they are “racist”.

Filling in for Jimmy Kimmel, Anthony Anderson took the hosting duties seriously as his mother, Doris Bowman, sat in the front row. Opening the show, the actor criticized the awards, stating, “Look, I don’t want to bring the mood down, but I do have a bone to pick with the Academy. You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America’s sweetheart, me! That’s right, me — Anthony Anderson — and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross.”

Anthony Anderson Asks His Mother For Help

Not understanding the snub from the Emmy Awards, Anthony Anderson asked his mother, “Can you believe that shit, mama?” He jokingly added, “Look, I’m not saying the voters were stupid for not nominating me or Black-ish or Tracee. I’m saying they’re racist.”

Anderson carried on with his point, using What We Do in the Shadows, Only Murders in the Building, and Barry as examples. He admitted that all the shows revolve around murder. “So Black-ish wasn’t nominated, but we’ve been named the lead suspect in all of those white-people murder shows.”

While sour about he and his cast members snubbed by the Emmy awards, Anthony Anderson stayed positive, revealing, “You know who else never won an Emmy? Nelson Mandela — I think. At least I’ll always have my Oscar for Kangaroo Jack. They can never take that away from me.”

Other Shows Snubbed By The Emmy Awards

It wasn’t just Black-ish who received little support from the academy. Other snubs included Reservation Dogs, And Just Like That, WeCrashed, and the massively popular Yellowstone.

As for the legacy left behind by Black-ish and Anthony Anderson, the show received a total of 26 nominations throughout its run. It only won one Emmy for contemporary hairstyling. That was in 2020. In 2021, the series gained six nominations. Both Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson were up for awards for lead comedy actor and actress. Black-ish received a nomination for best comedy series, but none won.

For its two nominations this year, Black-ish is up for best contemporary hairstyling and best contemporary costumes.