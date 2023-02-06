Lisa Marie Presley Honored in Touching Moment at 2023 Grammys

The death of Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, last month shocked the globe. At 54 years old—and after having just attended the 2023 Golden Globes—her demise was anything but expected. Weeks later, the American singer-songwriter was honored at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in a touching tribute.

ET reports that Lisa Marie Presley was included in the “In Memoriam” section of the Grammy Awards’ lineup of events. A photo of the late songstress flashed across the screen amid performances from Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, and Mick Fleetwood.

The tribute to Lisa Marie Presley was especially meaningful for her grieving mother as the family just celebrated what would have been the mother of four’s 55th birthday. In memory of her daughter, Priscilla Presley shared a heartfelt Instagram post last week. She said, “Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together.”

Presley further reflected on the loss of her daughter. She continued, “From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am learning to live without my only daughter.”

Lisa Marie Presley was no stranger to the prestigious events of the Grammy Awards. In 2005, Presley was tasked with presenting one of a number of Grammy Awards that year. During her life, Lisa Marie Presley released three studio albums. They include To Whom It May Concern (2003), Now What (2005), and Storm & Grace (2012).

Lisa Marie Presley Faced Serious Health Concerns Prior to Her Death

In the weeks following Lisa Marie Presley’s death, new reports state the late daughter of Elvis Presley had been battling a handful of health issues. Though her death was initially attributed to a cardiac arrest event, officials have not released an official cause. In the meantime, a family member has revealed that Lisa Marie Presley was struggling with her health in the weeks leading up to her passing.

Family members recently stated that prior to her death, Lisa Marie Presley had been following an extreme weight loss regimen. In recent months, Presley had lost somewhere between 40 and 50 pounds. That fact explains her gaunt appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, and why fans were immediately concerned.

Presley had reportedly lost a significant amount of weight partaking in the regimen. She had supposedly wanted to look her best while celebrating the success of her father’s biopic, Elvis, at upcoming awards shows and ceremonies.

They also revealed the late mother of four had undergone plastic surgery prior to her death. In between, she was found to have begun using opioids, a struggle that Presley had battled for years.

In the meantime, the singer-songwriter’s cause of death has been deferred as officials wait on results from a toxicology report.