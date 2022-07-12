‘Ozark’ Fans Celebrate as Jason Bateman Receives Outstanding Lead Actor Emmy Nomination

The 2022 Emmy Awards nominations are here and with them, a mixture of intense joy and extreme disappointment from television fans, depending on their preferences. From Squid Game to What We Do in the Shadows to Better Call Saul, this year’s nominations include some truly outstanding productions and actors. Among the series fans are most excited to see, however, is Ozark.

The intense crime thriller premiered in 2017 and has only improved throughout its 4-season run. It’s such a hit, in fact, that the Netflix drama scored not one, not two, but thirteen Emmy nominations.

Ozark itself received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series and Laura Linney was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress. In addition, Julia Garner scored a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress, and Tom Pelphrey was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor.

Ozark fans are, of course, celebrating each and every one of these potential wins. That said, they’re particularly delighted by Jason Bateman’s nomination, as the celebrated actor not only stars in the series but directs and produces it as well.

Following Jason Bateman’s nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor, Ozark fans took to social media to express their excitement. “Jason Bateman deserves this Emmy so damn much,” one fan wrote. “That Emmy strictly belongs to Jason Bateman,” another said.

JASON BATEMAN EMMY NOMINATION LFG pic.twitter.com/UOQiN7wt3I — Anthony | OZARK EMMY SWEEP (@usernamedant) July 12, 2022

Though Jason Bateman is unquestionably a stellar actor, he has some incredibly tough competition. Among those nominated in the same category are Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), and Brian Cox (Succession). Only time will tell if the Ozark star receives his much-deserved recognition.

Jason Bateman Talks Saying Goodbye to ‘Ozark’

April 29 was a sad day for Ozark fans, as the Season 4 finale aired on Netflix, marking the end of the series. Series producer and star Jason Bateman will undoubtedly miss the project as well. However, he also feels it ended at the perfect time.

“It felt really good to finish something that we all worked so hard to try to do in a somewhat specific and precise way,” he explained to Variety. “I’d like to think everybody got pretty close to the ambitious target we were looking to hit with the show. But I also realize that it gets progressively harder to end on a high note the longer you stay. You’re bound to plank it eventually.”

As for an Ozark movie in the future, Bateman revealed that it’s far from impossible. “Any job or work environment that was positive, and where you loved the people you were working with and you loved the product you were creating, you’d love to return to it,” he said.

“It’s hard to maintain something that is really pleasurable all the time. And we had that with Ozark. So I’d do it again in a second. Because what we had just doesn’t happen often.”